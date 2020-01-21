BCC disconnects water supplies to defaulting rate payers

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has said it will start disconnecting water supplies to defaulting rate payers in Ward 7 encompassing suburbs such as Makokoba, Mzilikazi and surrounding areas.In a statement yesterday, the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, said Mzilikazi Revenue Hall will be open today and tomorrow from 8AM to 3PM to facilitate settlement of bills. Mr Dube warned Bulawayo rate payers of impending water disconnections and urged individuals and businesses with outstanding debts to settle them or risk having their water disconnected."The City of Bulawayo will be carrying out water disconnections in Ward 7 comprising of Makokoba, Mzilikazi and surrounding areas on all residential and commercial properties whose accounts are in arrears. Residents are encouraged to avoid being inconvenienced by these necessary recovery measures by approaching any of Council's Revenue Offices and request to enter into a payment arrangement that will protect them against any of the recovery measures being taken," he said."Ideally, a payment arrangement acceptable to Council involves an initial payment of 10 percent (minimum) of the total outstanding debt, followed thereafter by monthly payments of current bill in full plus 10 percent (minimum) of the outstanding debt until the debt is paid in full."Mr Dube urged residents to visit revenue offices, district offices in their areas or the Revenue Hall for payment arrangements. He said residents can also contact the credit controller .Council is owed more than $100 million by residents and businesses