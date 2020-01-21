Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC disconnects water supplies to defaulting rate payers

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has said it will start disconnecting water supplies to defaulting rate payers in Ward 7 encompassing suburbs such as Makokoba, Mzilikazi and surrounding areas.

In a statement yesterday, the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, said Mzilikazi Revenue Hall will be open today and tomorrow from 8AM to 3PM to facilitate settlement of bills. Mr Dube warned Bulawayo rate payers of impending water disconnections and urged individuals and businesses with outstanding debts to settle them or risk having their water disconnected.

"The City of Bulawayo will be carrying out water disconnections in Ward 7 comprising of Makokoba, Mzilikazi and surrounding areas on all residential and commercial properties whose accounts are in arrears. Residents are encouraged to avoid being inconvenienced by these necessary recovery measures by approaching any of Council's Revenue Offices and request to enter into a payment arrangement that will protect them against any of the recovery measures being taken," he said.  

"Ideally, a payment arrangement acceptable to Council involves an initial payment of 10 percent (minimum) of the total outstanding debt, followed thereafter by monthly payments of current bill in full plus 10 percent (minimum) of the outstanding debt until the debt is paid in full."  

Mr Dube urged residents to visit revenue offices, district offices in their areas or the Revenue Hall for payment arrangements. He said residents can also contact the credit controller .

Council is owed more than $100 million by residents and businesses

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matemadanda rallies the nation against illegal demonstrations

21 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu PF secret on vote buying exposed

1 hr ago | 371 Views

CBZ Insurance reintroduces international travel insurance

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Man stabbed by friend in beer brawl

1 hr ago | 183 Views

RBZ freezes accounts used for parallel market activities

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zimbabwe verifies nationalities of SA cop 'murderers'

3 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Highlanders increase membership fees four fold

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mine worker shot dead by armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Notorious gas tanks thief jailed 6 years

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Devolution the way to development

10 hrs ago | 620 Views

Sports casters wary of Zimbabwe's World Cup draw

17 hrs ago | 1197 Views

MDC Big Guns jockeying for Sikhala's positions

19 hrs ago | 7073 Views

Can the 'market' save Bulawayo water?

21 hrs ago | 1953 Views

A comprehensive guide on straightening beards – from creams to beard straighteners

21 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zimbabweans organise crime summit in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 4460 Views

BREAKING: General Chiwenga suffers major defeat

22 hrs ago | 15433 Views

Muchinguri - Saviour Kauskuwere merge forces?

22 hrs ago | 9901 Views

Njube High School students' actions are true reincarnation and revival of 16 June 1976 Soweto revolutionary spirit!

23 hrs ago | 1720 Views

State not ready to prosecute Sikhala

23 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Obert Gutu is a sell out - Job Sikhala

23 hrs ago | 4185 Views

Maid in court for stealing from employer

23 hrs ago | 932 Views

Business woman assaulted for suspected love affair with married man

23 hrs ago | 2329 Views

MDC position on the proposed constitutional amendments

23 hrs ago | 644 Views

Church leader in soup for sleeping with a minor

23 hrs ago | 1659 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days