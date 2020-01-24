Latest News Editor's Choice


Man jailed for robbing a man while relieving himself

by Stephen Jakes
A man from Cowdray Park has been sentenced to effective 21 months in jail for robbing another while relieving himself.

Mbongeni Nkomo (24) pleaded guilty to robbery before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.

Nkomo robbed Nkosilathi Ndebele (42) of his belongings worth US$70 and he committed the offence in the company of other men who are still at large.

He was sentenced to 30 months' in jail. Six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Three months were suspended on condition he restitute Ndebele his US$30 and $50.

On January 15  Ndebele of Selbourne Park suburb was relieving himself behind a building in the city when he was approached by Nkomo.

He accused Ndebele of being a thief before hitting him on the chin with a fist. He then produced an okapi knife as he ordered him to sit down.

Nkomo held Ndebele while the other two took away Nokia Lumia cell phone, US$30, $50 and ran away.

Nkomo was later arrested and Ndebele's Nokia Lumia cell phone was recovered from Nkomo.

