Imbokodo Zangempela empowers Zimbabwean women

Established in 2017, Imbokodo Zangempela (Distinctive Women) is an organisation that seeks to empower women of all age groups through educational, health, agricultural and entrepreneurship projects.Through these initiatives, Imbokodo Zangempela is prioritising women's empowerment, gender equality and equity and support Zimbabwe in achieving its national development goals."Our aim is to make women and girl child's story a success," said Perpetual Masembura, President of Imbokodo Zangempela whose interest in humanitarian work began in 2014 while working for Gift of the Givers - a renowned humanitarian organisation."As an organisation we are working is supporting Laws, Policies and Frameworks Established and Implemented to Ensure Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls. We are certain our efforts will contribute to progress towards the achievement of the Millennium Development Goals, specifically MDG 3: promote gender equality and empower women."The organisation is currently running a programme of collecting pads and sanitary cups as it responds comprehensively to the plight of the girl-child in enhancing their dignity"During the festive season we visited various areas across the country and we realised that girls are still struggling to access pads. We then agreed that we make it our own challenge to assist them to get them. A pad is a right to a girl child and it is not right to see our young ones suffering. We are calling upon well wishers to come forward and contribute towards helping our children with whatever donation."If we recall, last year presenting his 2020 National Budget Statement in Parliament, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube disclosed that primary and secondary school girls are set to receive free sanitary wear starting January this year with Government setting aside $200 million towards such provision. The Minister said the intervention would begin with rural primary and secondary learners from Grade Four up to Upper Six who are less privileged. As an organisation we want to contribute positively towards these efforts already moved by the government."It is our belief that with everyone coming on board in assisting the government to achieve its goals, all our efforts responds comprehensively to the plight of the girl-child in enhancing their dignity," added Masembura, urging well-wishers and sponsors to come on board in the fight to empower women and girl child.Masembura also stated that their organisation is working hard to make sure that vulnerable women and girls of Zimbabwe were provided with safe, affordable, sustainable and eco-friendly sanitary wear."As a group we are also considering at sourcing menstrual cups that can be used for up to 10 years and period pants that hold up to two tampons worth of menstrual blood. These are washable and reusable for up to two years," she said.Masembura further encouraged women out there to venture into Entrepreneurship, Agriculture, Mining and ICT sectors."As women we need to be out there, take charge and lead for the world to be better. We must remember that it is us women who give life to all on this earth. There are various opportunities out there. There is also a serious concern about food security out there. I encourage women and girl child to consider a career in Agriculture. This is the only way to assure that our children and country is well fed. Let us flood these sectors and empower ourselves and in the process the country will be developed. The future of our country and this world entirely is on the hands of women and girl child. We need more women in education, ICT, entrepreneurship and mining sectors as they are key sectors that play a very pivotal role in development and growth of our economy. By involving in these sectors we will be as well be developing women and girl child," she added.Believing in the old cliché which says "charity begins at home" the group is also empowering its subscribed members."Our motto is charity begins at home, so we are also helping our group members who are in needy. We have members who are not employed so we are contributing to their wellbeing wherever we can manage. We also established various Stokvel groups to empower our members as we seek to relieve pressure they encounter in their lives. These include kitchen, grocery and money banking stokvels," said Masembura adding that they current draw their membership across Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana with a view of expanding across Africa.Those wishing to contribute, donate to or join Imbokodo Zangempela can contact Perpetual Masembura on: +27 74 253 7772Joining fee is R50, 00