Man in trouble for possession of articles to commit crime

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
A 34-YEAR-OLD man from Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo has appeared in court charged with possession of articles for criminal use and malicious damage of property.

Lennon Ncube (34) was not asked to plead to possession of articles for criminal use and crime of malicious damage to property when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.

He was remanded in custody to February 14.

The court was told that on January 26 Ncube in the company of his friends who are still at large arrived at Spar 24 supermarket located along Fife street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue, Bulawayo using an unlicensed red Mazda Supremacy vehicle.

He disembarked from their vehicle and went to Honda fit parked at the exit point of the supermarket belonging to Dodzani Ngwenya (48) who resides at Nketa, Bulawayo.

Ngwenya secured his vehicle by closing all the windows, locked all the doors and went to a flea market opposite Spar 24 supermarket.

It is alleged that Ncube used an unknown object to damage the passenger front door of the vehicle not knowing that there were some police officers who were watching him.

The police officers pounced on him and one of Ncube's friends jumped into their vehicle and drove off with others leaving him behind.

He ran along 5th Avenue as police officers where after him shouting "thief", Ncube was intercepted by members of the public leading to his arrest. 

It is alleged that when Ngwenya proceeded to his vehicle he discovered that Ncube had used an unknown object and forced to open the front passenger door as a result damaged the locking system of the car.

It is the state that police officers searched Ncube and discovered a universal remote control.

The value of the damaged door is US$50.

Source - Byo24news

