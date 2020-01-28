Fake cops nabbed

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Two men in Bulawayo were recently arrested after they masqueraded as police officers and harassed city vendors.Pirukai Jameson (32) and Mike Chiwanza (30) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela charged with impersonation.On January 22 Jameson and Chiwanza approached, Henry Murwira (41), Alice Musendo (44) and Jameson asked the price of Dragon drinks.Murwira said the price was $15 each and they started asking him if he had vending licence and if he was medically examined to sell such goods.Murwira told them that he did not have a vending licence and was not medically examined.Chiwanza told him he was under arrest.The two claimed to have been recently transferred to work from Bulawayo Central Police station.Murwira found out that they were not police officers and reported to the police leading to their arrest.