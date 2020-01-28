Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Fake cops nabbed

by Stephen Jakes
43 secs ago | Views
Two men in Bulawayo were recently arrested after they masqueraded as police officers and harassed city vendors.

Pirukai Jameson (32) and Mike Chiwanza (30) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela charged with impersonation.

On January 22 Jameson and Chiwanza approached, Henry Murwira (41), Alice Musendo (44) and Jameson asked the price of Dragon drinks.

Murwira said the price was $15 each and they started asking him if he had vending licence and if he was medically examined to sell such goods.

Murwira told them that he did not have a vending licence and was not medically examined.

Chiwanza told him he was under arrest.

The two claimed to have been recently transferred to work from Bulawayo Central Police station.

Murwira found out that they were not police officers and reported to the police leading to their arrest.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

They preach love yet practice hate

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Pressure mounts for reforms in Zimbabwe

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa to dump politics for rural home

23 mins ago | 182 Views

'Church must cast out demons haunting Zimbabwe'

23 mins ago | 49 Views

Chamisa says he is hard to please

24 mins ago | 66 Views

Bigwigs raiding gold claims

24 mins ago | 73 Views

Gloves off in Zanu-PF fights

25 mins ago | 139 Views

'Mnangagwa following Mugabe's playbook'

25 mins ago | 70 Views

Man kills cousin in fight over gold ore

1 hr ago | 183 Views

In Zimbabwe, medical care now a preserve for the rich

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Man brutally killed, body dumped in disused mine shaft

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Chamisa slammed for protests hypocrisy

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Maitengwe border exposed for corruption

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Lawyer sues Minister over squatters

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Cops threaten to shoot 10-year-old girl over bribe money

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Bulawayo Minister calls on teachers to shun planned demonstration

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Outcry over 'exorbitant' POS charges

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Form 5 places challenge after high O-Level pass rate

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Dynamos to tour South Africa

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe scales up maize imports from SA

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Illegal forex fuel stations mushroom

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

10 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

10 hrs ago | 728 Views

'Chamisa should drop Mnangagwa legitimacy issue'

10 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hawks work to derail dialogue

10 hrs ago | 1360 Views

'Ex-Zimbabwe white commercial farmers now destitute'

10 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Zimbabwe preacher honoured in USA

10 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Maimane lashes Mnangagwa for shunning Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Vodacom, MTN to be forced to reduce data prices

11 hrs ago | 587 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's Lewis Matutu to name & shame corrupt officials on Monday

11 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Nelson Chamisa turns 42

11 hrs ago | 480 Views

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

18 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

18 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

18 hrs ago | 720 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

18 hrs ago | 2994 Views

CID boss trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

18 hrs ago | 3624 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

18 hrs ago | 3354 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

18 hrs ago | 1966 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

18 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out 2020 projects

18 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chiwenga, Marry saga in dramatic twist

18 hrs ago | 7698 Views

Mnangagwa told that churches are not his puppets

18 hrs ago | 1685 Views

War vets blast Mnangagwa's govt over sanctions

18 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Parliament petitioned over nurses recruitment

18 hrs ago | 414 Views

RBZ to liquidate exporters' forex

18 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabwe working on national trade and export policies

18 hrs ago | 82 Views

Unite and speak as one or perish

18 hrs ago | 253 Views

Citizens' cooperation key to curbing Zimra internal corruption

18 hrs ago | 126 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days