Love for meat lands sisters in the dock

by Stephen Jakes
29 secs ago | Views
The love for meat landed two sisters in court following their arrest for stealing the meat at Pick and Pay supermarket in Bulawayo.

The two women stole meat worth $1 680.

Sehlule Moyo (43) and Sakhile Moyo (40) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela charged with theft.

They were sentenced to 210 hours of community service at a local police station.

On January 27 they entered Pick and Pay Hyper supermarket, Bulawayo city centre where they various types of beef meat before they tried to get out of the shop without paying for it.

They were intercepted by the security guard who discovered the theft. A report made to the police led to their arrest.

Meat worth $1 680 was recovered from them.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days