Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Security guard on duty 'steals' Telone cables

by Stephen Jakes
04 Feb 2020 at 11:18hrs | Views
A security guard allegedly stole 180 metres of Telone cables while on duty at the Telone Mabuthweni Exchange in Bulawayo.

Prosper Mhlanga (22) of Njube employed by the Cobra Security Company has been locked up in remand for theft of Telone cables.

He appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya and will be back in court on February 6.

On December 26 at 11pm, Mhlanga was at work at Telone Mabuthweni Exchange doing his routine duties when he seen by Michaels Servias (55) carrying a sack with the cables.

Servias intercepted him but he threw the sack down and stood before Servias discovered that the sack had Telone cables.

Servias reported the matter to  the security guard's superiors and a report made to the police led to Mhlanga's arrest.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 581 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 900 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1881 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2004 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 728 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1276 Views

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4489 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6316 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4291 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5259 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3095 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

10 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2928 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2410 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 650 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

12 hrs ago | 3806 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

12 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4831 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 903 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2681 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4484 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 970 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

13 hrs ago | 920 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

Eyebrows raised over Huawei's extended tax exemption

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

13 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mutare councillors want a street named after Tsvangirai

13 hrs ago | 493 Views

Town clerk quits

13 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

13 hrs ago | 587 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days