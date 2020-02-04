Security guard on duty 'steals' Telone cables

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A security guard allegedly stole 180 metres of Telone cables while on duty at the Telone Mabuthweni Exchange in Bulawayo.Prosper Mhlanga (22) of Njube employed by the Cobra Security Company has been locked up in remand for theft of Telone cables.He appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya and will be back in court on February 6.On December 26 at 11pm, Mhlanga was at work at Telone Mabuthweni Exchange doing his routine duties when he seen by Michaels Servias (55) carrying a sack with the cables.Servias intercepted him but he threw the sack down and stood before Servias discovered that the sack had Telone cables.Servias reported the matter to the security guard's superiors and a report made to the police led to Mhlanga's arrest.