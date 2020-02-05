Latest News Editor's Choice


Mzilikazi tops in the distribution of condoms in Bulawayo

by Stephen Jakes
05 Feb 2020 at 13:02hrs | Views
Mzilikazi topped the list of places where condoms were distributed in Bulawayo.

"More condoms were distributed during the festive season. Mzilikazi had continued to distribute the bulk of the male condoms (44736). Female condom uptake remained low.," reads the latest council minutes.

"World AIDS Day (WAD) was commemorated annually world over. World AIDS
Day, on 1 December brings together people from around the world to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and demonstrate international solidarity in the face of the pandemic."

The minutes states that the day was an opportunity for public and private partners to spread awareness about the status of the pandemic and encourage progress in HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care in high prevalence countries and around the world.

"World AIDS Days 2019 – 2020 theme was "Communities Make the Difference".
The commemoration was important as an opportunity to recognize the essential role that communities had played and continued to play in the AIDS response at the international, national and local levels. Communities contributed to the AIDS response in many different ways," rads the minutes.

"Their leadership and advocacy ensured that the response remained relevant and grounded, keeping people at the centre and leaving no one behind. Health Education sessions had been conducted in all clinics in December 2019 to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS and would continue throughout 2020."

