Trio rob man at knifepoint

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

THREE men from Bulawayo have appeared in court for robbing a man after threatening to stab him with a knife.

The robbers allegedly got away with property worth US$600.Mayibongwe Nyathi (26), Colman Nyathi (20) and Elimon Chibaya (21) were not asked to plead to robbery when they appeared before the Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.The court was told that on January 29 at centenary park, the three men approached the man (names not stated on court papers) and forcibly took his belongings including cellphone, file with certificates, a pair of shoes and laptop.It is alleged that they produced an okapi knife, threatening to stab him if he resisted their demand.The matter was reported to the police, which led to the arrest of the three.The police recovered property worth US$100 which was stolen.