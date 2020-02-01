BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo City Council has threatened to engage the members of the Zimbabwe National Army to deal with lawless residents if the level of lawlessness keeps on increasing.

This is revealed in the latest council minutes .The Chamber Secretary Sikhangele Zhou advised that the level of lawlessness had became unbearable."Measures were being taken to enforce the bylaws. Council had engaged ZRP to assist in the enforcement of bylaws. Fuel shortages had affected the operations. Resistance of law by the offenders might lead to the engagement of the ZNA for assistance," reads the minutes in part.The Town Clerk Christopher Dube advised that the only solution to deal with sports clubs conducting illegal activities was to confiscate the beer and meat and have their leases terminated.