Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

by Stephen Jakes
12 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council has threatened to engage the members of the Zimbabwe National Army to deal with lawless residents if the level of lawlessness keeps on increasing.


This is revealed in the latest council minutes .

The Chamber Secretary Sikhangele Zhou advised that the level of lawlessness had became unbearable.

"Measures were being taken to enforce the bylaws. Council had engaged ZRP to assist in the enforcement of bylaws. Fuel shortages had affected the operations. Resistance of law by the offenders might lead to the engagement of the ZNA for assistance," reads the minutes in part.

The Town Clerk Christopher Dube advised that the only solution to deal with sports clubs conducting illegal activities was to confiscate the beer and meat and have their leases terminated. 

Source - Byo24news l

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 590 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 910 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1887 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2005 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 728 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1279 Views

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4490 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6319 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4296 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3049 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5264 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3095 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

10 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2930 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2411 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 650 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

12 hrs ago | 3807 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4832 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 903 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4486 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 970 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

13 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

Eyebrows raised over Huawei's extended tax exemption

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

13 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mutare councillors want a street named after Tsvangirai

13 hrs ago | 493 Views

Town clerk quits

13 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

13 hrs ago | 587 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days