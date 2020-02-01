Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A Bulawayo City Council Councilor Alderman Clayton Zana has lamented the end to the programme where the city used to spray buses and trucks which used to bring mosquitoes into the city.According to latest council minutes, Zana recalled that Council used to spray big trucks and buses which imported mosquitoes into the city."The programme had since been suspended because of the unfriendly economic situation. He appreciated that the department was doing its best with the limited resources and noted that during the process of destroying larva it would be ideal to also destroy the adult mosquito," reads the minutes.