Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Mnangagwa a reformer,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

by Staff reporter
24 secs ago | Views
MDC-T legislator Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga (proportional representation) yesterday said the 2018 elections were handled better than previous elections and praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a reformer.

Speaking after meeting visiting Norwegian leader of the standing committee of foreign affairs and defence, Anniken Huitfeldt at Parliament Building, Misihairabwi-Mushonga, who was representing the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs, said even election observers endorsed the 2018 polls as "better than before".

"I speak from an opposition point of view and want to say this is the first time I had a peaceful election. In previous elections, I used to go into hiding because the situation was risky," she said.

The MP, from the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T, said even international observers were allowed into the country during the 2018 elections.

However, the legislator said there were post-electoral problems like the August 1, 2018 violence, which resulted in the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry being set up to investigate the shooting to death of six civilians by the
military.

She told Huitfeldt that some of the recommendations by the Motlanthe Commission were that there must be political reforms.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga then praised Mnangagwa as a reformer, adding that people must acknowledge him for the work that he was doing.

"The President is one of the reformers and if he moves in a particular direction and if there is no acknowledgement of the changes that he is making, then we are strengthening the hardliners also. The Foreign Affairs minister (Sibusiso Moyo) is one of the reformists we have and he has pushed for reforms," she said.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said the international community was hostile to Zimbabwe because they did not like the late former President Robert Mugabe.

"They had a problem with the individual and not the party," she said.

Huitfeldt, who is in the country for three days to meet different political players and the European Union, told NewsDay that she wanted to learn more about Zimbabwe's post-electoral environment after the developments of the 2018 general elections.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cartels rip up Zanu-PF camps

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Mohadi refuses to pay maintenance

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Teachers abandon formal dressing as Gweru nurses declare incapacitation

6 mins ago | 6 Views

US$3.5 million for hospital equipment goes missing

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

34 mins ago | 218 Views

Here we go again!

35 mins ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe army chiefs panic, deploy special forces

40 mins ago | 366 Views

Zanu-PF rocked by fresh power struggles

42 mins ago | 173 Views

Bulawayo City Council defends awarding of tenders to outsiders

43 mins ago | 87 Views

Corruption is politicians' bedrock

44 mins ago | 44 Views

Indicators point towards further Zimdollar loss

45 mins ago | 124 Views

Polad to gobble US$4,5m on foreign trips

45 mins ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa says no to food politicisation

46 mins ago | 61 Views

NSSA dumps Treasury Bills

52 mins ago | 63 Views

Malawi election bombshell: Courts becoming too powerful?

53 mins ago | 202 Views

Why does the oil industry attract much corruption?

54 mins ago | 65 Views

Harare dry taps vomit filth

55 mins ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe inflation is understated

56 mins ago | 43 Views

How to choose subjects to pursue at A-level

57 mins ago | 83 Views

Man assaults wife for hiding his passport

1 hr ago | 167 Views

BCC has no powers to change street names'

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Illegal miner dies in colliery tunnel

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Man fined for assaulting inattentive wife

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Govt sets up food aid database

1 hr ago | 49 Views

'Bulawayo companies to blame for tender losses'

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa's NPRC hides behind Gukurahundi amnesty

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Delta to unveil PSL sponsorship deal

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Harrison to beef up Bosso squad

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Bulawayo City Council's best & worst schools revealed

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mkhuphali Masuku out of Talen Vision

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Prophet Freddy courts controversy with 'drag queen' role

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Harare goes electronic

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Restore public trust in land allocation

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Police arrest notorious armed robbers

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Chamisa not serious about political dialogue

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimra recovers only $80 million

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa to repossess underutilised farms

1 hr ago | 87 Views

6 TV channels on the way

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Police raid Joram Gumbo's house

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Air Zimbabwe's 50-seater plane cleared to fly

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa chides Harare, Bulawayo DCCs

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Polyfoil Zimbabwe to invest US$1m in equipment

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

10 hrs ago | 929 Views

BUSE student jailed 15 years

10 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

10 hrs ago | 1169 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

11 hrs ago | 3317 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

11 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

11 hrs ago | 2580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days