Investors target Bulawayo for quarry production business

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Some investors have written applications to the Bulawayo City Council seeking authority to establish quarry production business in the city.This is revealed in the latest council minutes ."The Town Clerk (Christopher Dube) had reported to the Town Lands and Planning Committee that a number of application letters had been received from various investors who had been interested in development of quarry sites," read the minutes."The letters had been circulated to Council departments and applicants had been requested to submit detailed project proposals for the identified quarry mining sites."The minutes states that a total of six applicants had initially expressed interest in doing quarry mining within Bulawayo, however, only three had submitted detailed project proposals, namely · Samaritan Marketing (PVT) LTD · Casas Properties Investment (PVT) LTD and Infra-Blast Mining (PVT) LTD.Council departments made observations that after excavations, open pits are left uncovered thereby posing risks to residents and ultimately costly litigations against Council.'‘‘Noise effect of blasting has previously attracted a back lash from residents complaining about damage to their properties," reads the minutes.However the council resolved that the application for a quarry site around the City by Casas Properties (Pvt) Ltd be acceded to on the usual mining conditions."The quarry site be moved further since part of the site was allocated on an approved residential site. The applications for a quarry site around the City by Samaritan Marketing (Pvt) Ltd be not acceded to and the applications be only considered after submitting all the required information," read the minutes.