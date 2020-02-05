Bulawayo Central MDC legislator Watson donates to BCC

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo Central MDC legislator Nicola Watson recently donated 20 litres of diseal coupons to the city council to assist in the council's service delivery.

This is contained in the council's latest minutes."The Director of Health Services reported that the department had received from Miss Nicola Watson (Hon) Member of Parliament, Bulawayo Central Constituency of No. 84 Cecil Avenue, Hillside, Bulawayo, 20 litre diesel coupon," tread part of the minutes."The donation had been received with pleasure at a time when Council was unable to supply adequate fuel for refuse collection due to the adverse cash flows. The donation was valuable for both the community and Council as it would go a long way to ease shortage of fuel in the department."The donation came at a time when the local authority had announced that fuel challenges were crippling several of its service delivery programmes which include waste collection, attending to sewer and water pipes bursts and many others.