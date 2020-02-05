Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Generator fumes affected worker at Mpopoma Housing Offices

by Stephen Jakes
47 secs ago | Views
The fumes produced by a generator at the Mpopoma Housing offices recently affected one of the employees according to latest council minutes.

The minutes states that on the 14th of October, 2019 an investigation was conducted at Mpopoma housing office along with National Social Security Authority inspectors.

"It was a follow up investigation from a work related illness report that had been submitted to NSSA by the Housing and Community Services Department concerning a staff member Ms A. Gunda (SR No.90354)," reads the minutes.

"She had filed a report that fumes from a generator used in place of non availability of electricity at the housing office had become a health hazard. The staff member had complained of severe headaches, congested and painful chest and itchy eyes."

The minutes states that findings were that the generator was situated in close proximity to the staff member's office.

"The compartment housing the generator did not have a chimney hence disseminating the fumes into the surrounding buildings. The generator emissions and noise caused discomfort to the office occupants due to exposure to obnoxious fumes and noise pollution," read the minutes.

"A new site to relocate the generator had been identified which was at an acceptable distance from the buildings and construction of an approved shelter with a chimney was in progress. Two other staff members were said to be affected, namely Doris Maseko and Alberto Ncube."

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days