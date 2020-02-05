BCC Economic development officer invited to SA for Annual Marula festival

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo Economic Development official Kholisani Moyo has been invited to participate at the Annual Marula Festival in South Africa's Limpopo province on 28 and 29 February.This is revealed in the latest council minutes that the Town Clerk Christopher Dube reported that he had received a minute from the Limpopo Provincial Government of the Republic of South Africa through the Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province with the following contents,"The Limpopo Provincial Government of the Republic of South Africa presents its compliment to your esteemed office, and has the honor to invite the delegation of not more than 9 (Nine) to the 15th Anniversary of Marula Festival scheduled from the 25th to 29th February 2020 in Phalaborwa.""Your delegation should include yourself and the Provincial Administrators of Matabeleland North and South provinces, two members of the Trans- Limpopo Spatial Development Initiative (TLSDI), one representative from the following municipalities Bulawayo Metro, Gwanda Municipality Beitbridge Rural District Council and Beitbridge Municipality," reads the minutes in part."The Trans-Limpopo Development Initiative was a co-operation initiative in areas of economic and socio-cultural sectors between the three provinces of Matabeleland North and South as well as Bulawayo in Zimbabwe and Limpopo Province in South Africa. It intended to unlock the vast opportunities for growth in areas covered by the corridor."The minutes state that Bulawayo stood to benefit a lot from this initiative."The Limpopo Provincial Government would meet the delegates' accommodation and meals costs, while Council would pay for the travel costs, in transit meals and incidentals for the one delegate as appropriate," reads the minutes.The council resolved that the City of Bulawayo be represented by the City Economic Development Officer, Moyo who is also a member of the Trans-Limpopo Committee.