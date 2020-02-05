Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa insincere on corruption fight - Chamisa

by Staff Reporter
28 secs ago | Views
MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa's "anti corruption" drive is facade to woodwink Zimbabweans and the world as there is no sincerity in stopping the rot.

Chamisa was responding to reports quoting Presucutor General Kumbirai Hodzi saying the fight against corruption was almost impossible as cartels have captured politicians, the judiciary, the police and the media among other arms.

The revelations by Hodzi exposed Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF party who have claimed that Zimbabwe's economic problems were because of sanctions.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa's government is not fit to fight  corruption.

"It is a call to action when the country's Prosecutor General confirms that cartels have captured state institutions.This reflects a captured and compromised state and that the regime is not fit for purpose.Politics aside,we must now unite in this BIG fight against corruption

"The PG confirms the serious and systemic nature of rot permeating the State. As ever, the fish rots from the head.If the top prosecutor is moved to make such public complaints then he is not getting support from the political leadership to perform his constitutional role," said Chamisa.

"The anti-corruption rhetoric is a mere facade designed to hoodwink Zimbabweans and the world. Over the past two years,the level of corruption and state capture has escalated to obscene levels.There can not be sustainable prosperity when national wealth is in the hands of a few."

Recently, Zanu-PF suspended three senior members of the youth league for outing members of a corrupt cartel that they accused of exploiting the suffering of Zimbabweans.

Pupurai Togarepi was removed as youth league boss while his deputy Lewis Matutu was also booted out. Youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu was also suspended from the party.

Source - Byo24News

