BCC urged to revive city status

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

Bulawayo City Council has been challenged to improve the status of the city by allocating deserving places to proper businesses but not mix churches and beer outlets.Concerned business people said there is a lot of mix up in the central business district where some churches and bottle stores operate from same complex there by compromising each one of them's activities."Just imagine the church and a beer outlet operating from the same place, some colleges and beer outlets operating from the same complex, its not proper," said one businessman.Another businessman Norman Kaziva said Bulawayo City Council (BCC) must not allocate pharmacies at complexes where there is a lot of noise such as those of churches and beer outlets.He said this disturbs the smooth operations of the pharmacies.The concerned business people said each institution (Church, pharmacy or beer outlet) must be located at a place where such business or institutions are designed to occupy not anywhere.As the economic situation has continued to bite in the country, many churches have sprouted in the city with most of them occupying buildings which were used by industries, while beer outlets are also mushrooming in the city.