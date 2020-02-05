Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC urged to revive city status

by Staff Reporter
25 secs ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council has been challenged to improve the status of the city by allocating deserving places to proper businesses but not mix churches and beer outlets.

Concerned business people said there is a lot of mix up in the central business district where some churches and bottle stores operate from same complex there by compromising each one of them's activities.

"Just imagine the church and a beer outlet operating from the same place, some colleges and beer outlets operating from the same complex, its not proper," said one businessman.

Another businessman Norman Kaziva  said Bulawayo City Council (BCC) must not allocate pharmacies at complexes where there is a lot of noise such as those of churches and beer outlets.

He said this disturbs the smooth operations of the pharmacies.

The concerned business people said each institution (Church, pharmacy or beer outlet) must be located at a place where such business or institutions are designed to occupy not anywhere.

As the economic situation has continued to bite in the country, many churches have sprouted in the city with most of them occupying buildings which were used by industries, while beer outlets are also mushrooming in the city.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa insincere on corruption fight - Chamisa

2 mins ago | 5 Views

BCC Economic development officer invited to SA for Annual Marula festival

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Mealie meal price goes up

24 mins ago | 96 Views

Inspirational Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes on Leadership

32 mins ago | 57 Views

What is a Career Path of the Most In-demand Workers of Offshore Oil Rigs?

42 mins ago | 33 Views

MDC youths snub Godfrey Tsenengamu

53 mins ago | 316 Views

Africa Cup of Nations 2021

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Bulawayo court deports 21 Ugandans

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Taking a loan responsibly

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Harare man arrested over fake ZUPCO IDs

2 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zuma has suffered because of the NPA's abuse of power

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Taking a look back at the hey days of Zimbabwean football

3 hrs ago | 744 Views

Zanu-PF in mass recruitment drive in SA

3 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Kuda Tagwirei 'takes over' ZANU PF Politiburo

4 hrs ago | 5418 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders sued for 10 million

5 hrs ago | 3356 Views

Zanu PF aligned headman assaulted by villagers over social welfare food

5 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Voter apathy hits Zimbabwe by-elections

5 hrs ago | 577 Views

ZCTU calls for adoption of rand as local currency has failed

5 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala dies

6 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Cheating mom confesses

6 hrs ago | 4212 Views

Excavator fatally crushes BCC employee

6 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Malayitshas and others to pay more in toll fees to drive from Joburg to Beitbridge and back

7 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Zimbabwe NPA, judiciary captured by 'cartels'

7 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Zimbabwe cartels are untouchable, says Prosecutor-General

8 hrs ago | 3753 Views

'RELOAD will break vicious cycle of disputed elections' said MDC - rubbish, it is time for plan B

8 hrs ago | 874 Views

Prosecutor-General confirms State capture by cartels

8 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Mnangagwa street name change shocks Kwekwe city fathers

8 hrs ago | 2732 Views

Kwekwe to name street after Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Mutambara's Zimsec prognosis will hurt the poor

8 hrs ago | 1172 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring Mbeki's phone calls'

8 hrs ago | 3275 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU

8 hrs ago | 1036 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo questions Chiwenga's wealth

8 hrs ago | 6159 Views

Hundreds marooned in Binga as heavy rains persist

8 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Chamisa suspends MDC Masvingo provincial executive

8 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Woman burns down ‘cheating' husband's car

8 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Chamisa dates Midlands

8 hrs ago | 576 Views

Post-Mugabe confusion unfathomable

8 hrs ago | 742 Views

Bunking civil servants to lose salaries

8 hrs ago | 1168 Views

New research examines Mnangagwa's promises

8 hrs ago | 763 Views

Chirundu Border Post to operate 24 hours

8 hrs ago | 456 Views

Lafarge chief executive leaves Zimbabwe operations

8 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chinese miner in human rights abuse storm

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe pension funds to invest offshore

9 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mental exam request for man who refused to pay for petrol

9 hrs ago | 774 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

9 hrs ago | 361 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Businessman loses more property over debt

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

Minister Modi stops competitors from selling roller meal at inflated price

9 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zacc, NPA claims to be fighting cartels

9 hrs ago | 297 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days