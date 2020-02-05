Villager axed on the head at a beer drink

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

A Shangani teenager axed a fellow villager following a dispute during a beer drink.This was heard by Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mjanja when Qinisani Moyo (18) appeared before him charged with attempted murder.He will be back in court on February 12.On May 31, 2019 Moyo and the villager were at a beer drinking party at at Shangani Mining area when they quarreled over unspecified issue.Moyo then attacked him once on the forehead with an axe.The villager sustained serious head injuries and a report made to the police led to Moyo's arrest.