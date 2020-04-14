Jack Ma to host virtual COVID-19 seminar for Zimbabwe

News / Local

CHINESE billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma has said Zimbabwe is one of the countries set to benefit from virtual seminars to help fight the global pandemic COVID-19 after successfully hosting one for Ethiopia last Friday.Ma, through his Alibaba Foundation, is hosting a series of virtual seminars between Chinese and African hospitals to exchange knowledge on how to tackle the virus, which has globally affected nearly two million people, killing over 115 000."Knowledge is power. Yesterday (last Friday), we hosted our first COVID-19 China-Africa GMCC webinar," Ma tweet-ed on Saturday."The second affiliated hospital, Zhejiang University, joined Ethiopia's Health Minister, St Paul's Hospital and 20+ Ethiopian hospitals online. More webinars to come with Rwanda, Zimbabwe and others."Zhejiang University is an elite C9 League university located in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province. Founded in 1897, Zhejiang University is one of China's oldest, most selective and most prestigious institutions of higher education. The seminar will go a long way in capacitating local health workers in handling COVID-19 cases."The webinars are important because there are so many gaps in terms of the correct information. This has been exacerbated by social media that dishes out incorrect information," medical doctor Johannes Marisa said."A lot of research is still underway, hence more things can be unearthed about COVID-19. Zimbabwe is lagging behind in terms of testing hence we welcome his assistance in terms of material support as well."Marisa, however, said health workers feel that the government is not doing enough plus they can be at risk of contracting the virus because of lack of personal protective gear.This month, Ma made a second donation of equipment to Africa's 54 countries through the Africa Union, which include 500 ventilators, 200 000 suits and face shields, 2 000 thermometers, one million swabs and extraction kits and 500 000 gloves.Last month, the billionaire donated equipment that included 20 000 lab-oratory diagnostic test kits, 100 000 medical masks, and 1 000 protective suits and face shields.Ethiopian Airlines will help distribute the equipment to the identified countries as part of its contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Africa.