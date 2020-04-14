Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Jack Ma to host virtual COVID-19 seminar for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
14 Apr 2020 at 07:50hrs | Views
CHINESE billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma has said Zimbabwe is one of the countries set to benefit from virtual seminars to help fight the global pandemic COVID-19 after successfully hosting one for Ethiopia last Friday.
 
Ma, through his Alibaba Foundation, is hosting a series of virtual seminars between Chinese and African hospitals to exchange knowledge on how to tackle the virus, which has globally affected nearly two million people, killing over 115 000.

"Knowledge is power. Yesterday (last Friday), we hosted our first COVID-19 China-Africa GMCC webinar," Ma tweet-ed on Saturday.

"The second affiliated hospital, Zhejiang University, joined Ethiopia's Health Minister, St Paul's Hospital and 20+ Ethiopian hospitals online. More webinars to come with Rwanda, Zimbabwe and others."

Zhejiang University is an elite C9 League university located in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province. Founded in 1897, Zhejiang University is one of China's oldest, most selective and most prestigious institutions of higher education. The seminar will go a long way in capacitating local health workers in handling COVID-19 cases.

"The webinars are important because there are so many gaps in terms of the correct information. This has been exacerbated by social media that dishes out incorrect information," medical doctor Johannes Marisa said.

"A lot of research is still underway, hence more things can be unearthed about COVID-19. Zimbabwe is lagging behind in terms of testing hence we welcome his assistance in terms of material support as well."

Marisa, however, said health workers feel that the government is not doing enough plus they can be at risk of contracting the virus because of lack of personal protective gear.

This month, Ma made a second donation of equipment to Africa's 54 countries through the Africa Union, which include 500 ventilators, 200 000 suits and face shields, 2 000 thermometers, one million swabs and extraction kits and 500 000 gloves.

Last month, the billionaire donated equipment that included 20 000 lab-oratory diagnostic test kits, 100 000 medical masks, and 1 000 protective suits and face shields.

Ethiopian Airlines will help distribute the equipment to the identified countries as part of its contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Africa.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 831 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 240 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 149 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2168 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3081 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 966 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 941 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3983 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2770 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3653 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6256 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9789 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2513 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2308 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5130 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1786 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5638 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2874 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 640 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 212 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days