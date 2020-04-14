Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo council petitioned overcrowding at water points

by Staff reporter
14 Apr 2020 at 07:51hrs | Views
BULAWAYO resident and human rights activist Khumbulani Maphosa has petitioned council over the crowding of residents at bowser water collection points, raising fears that COVID-19 might spread as residents jostle to get water.

Zimbabwe has 17 confirmed cases and three deaths.

The resident also expressed concern over council' s failure to provide the workers delivering water with protective clothing.

Bulawayo City Council is currently supplying water through bowsers to some residential areas as it is implementing the 108hour water-shedding schedule in efforts to save water since its supply dams are running dry.

Two of its supply dams, Umzingwane and Upper Ncema, have been decomissioned, while the remaining have a total of 31% water level that might hardly last until the next rainy season.

In a petition dated April 12 sent to mayor Solomon Mguni and copied to councillors titled Re-enforcement of COVID-19 Safety at Water Bowser Points, Maphosa said as a resident and a human rights activist, he appreciated council' s effort to provide water to residents.

He, however, said the crowding that characterised the water collection points, where residents fail to maintain social distancing, was a recipe for disaster.

"Appreciating that Bulawayo City Council is doing its best to provide residents with water during this COVID-19 lockdown period, there are few issues I have noted that I wish to bring to your attention. I have noted that as residents queue for water bowsers, they do not practise social distancing. There is a lot of pushing and shoving

which is COVID risky," Maphosa stated in his petition.

"I have also noted that council workers who deliver the water do not have protective clothing (even just gloves and masks), which puts them (council workers), their families, and the residents who collect the water at COVID risk."

He proposed that council mandates all the workers delivering water using bowsers to put on protective clothing or at least face masks and gloves, adding that "bowsers should not be allowed to deliver water if people are refusing to be orderly and practise social distancing".

"There are residents committees leadership who can assist the council workers to ensure that such is observed," Maphosa said.

Ward 1 councillor Mlandu Ncube said he had not yet seen the petition and opted not to further give his response to what it demands.

Mguni could not be reached for comment as he had left his mobile phone at home.

A relative who picked it said he would return the call, but had not done so by last night.

Meanwhile, Maphosa, who last week launched an online petition to government for the decentralisation of the COVID-19 testing, yesterday also hailed the government for opening a testing facility for the three Matabeleland provinces in Bulawayo.

"It' s one small victory for now, but this is not what we wanted: we said to all provinces of the country. We are not leaving our Mashonaland relatives outside, we are one country and we stand together always," he said.

"Let' s keep on pushing more signatures to the petition and I am sure our voice will be heard soon. Now they need to devolve again. Let' s stand together until more devolution happens."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 594 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 835 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 240 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 149 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2168 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3083 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 966 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 941 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3983 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2770 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3653 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6256 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9789 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2514 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2309 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5131 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1786 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5638 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2874 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 640 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 213 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days