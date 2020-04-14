Bulawayo council petitioned overcrowding at water points

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO resident and human rights activist Khumbulani Maphosa has petitioned council over the crowding of residents at bowser water collection points, raising fears that COVID-19 might spread as residents jostle to get water.Zimbabwe has 17 confirmed cases and three deaths.The resident also expressed concern over council' s failure to provide the workers delivering water with protective clothing.Bulawayo City Council is currently supplying water through bowsers to some residential areas as it is implementing the 108hour water-shedding schedule in efforts to save water since its supply dams are running dry.Two of its supply dams, Umzingwane and Upper Ncema, have been decomissioned, while the remaining have a total of 31% water level that might hardly last until the next rainy season.In a petition dated April 12 sent to mayor Solomon Mguni and copied to councillors titled Re-enforcement of COVID-19 Safety at Water Bowser Points, Maphosa said as a resident and a human rights activist, he appreciated council' s effort to provide water to residents.He, however, said the crowding that characterised the water collection points, where residents fail to maintain social distancing, was a recipe for disaster."Appreciating that Bulawayo City Council is doing its best to provide residents with water during this COVID-19 lockdown period, there are few issues I have noted that I wish to bring to your attention. I have noted that as residents queue for water bowsers, they do not practise social distancing. There is a lot of pushing and shovingwhich is COVID risky," Maphosa stated in his petition."I have also noted that council workers who deliver the water do not have protective clothing (even just gloves and masks), which puts them (council workers), their families, and the residents who collect the water at COVID risk."He proposed that council mandates all the workers delivering water using bowsers to put on protective clothing or at least face masks and gloves, adding that "bowsers should not be allowed to deliver water if people are refusing to be orderly and practise social distancing"."There are residents committees leadership who can assist the council workers to ensure that such is observed," Maphosa said.Ward 1 councillor Mlandu Ncube said he had not yet seen the petition and opted not to further give his response to what it demands.Mguni could not be reached for comment as he had left his mobile phone at home.A relative who picked it said he would return the call, but had not done so by last night.Meanwhile, Maphosa, who last week launched an online petition to government for the decentralisation of the COVID-19 testing, yesterday also hailed the government for opening a testing facility for the three Matabeleland provinces in Bulawayo."It' s one small victory for now, but this is not what we wanted: we said to all provinces of the country. We are not leaving our Mashonaland relatives outside, we are one country and we stand together always," he said."Let' s keep on pushing more signatures to the petition and I am sure our voice will be heard soon. Now they need to devolve again. Let' s stand together until more devolution happens."