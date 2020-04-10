News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Makokoba suburb needs urgent renewal of its environment is its has to be always ready to deal with possible disease outbreaks.This was revealed by Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni after touring the suburb on Wednesday."With area councillor for Ward 7; Shadreck Sibanda. We toured Makokoba suburb after witnessing Caritas Zimbabwe donate food hampers to disadvantaged residents of this old suburb. We checked on the responsiveness of the suburb to the national lockdown and the threats of Covid 19," Mguni said."The tour revealed the urgent need for urban renewal of Makokoba and its environs. Covid 19 is now with us and it is real."