'No Kwekwe contacts for Covid-19 victim No. 2'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Health authorities in Kwekwe have dismissed as false, reports circulating on social media that the country's second person to die of Covid-19 had several contacts in the city, who were now in quarantine.

The late Mr Charles Zvandaziva, (50) was formerly employed by the now defunct Africa Chrome Fields (ACF) on the outskirts of Kwekwe city, but had relocated to the capital after the company closed on time last year.

There have been social media reports claiming that Mr Zvandaziva owned a house in Kwekwe and had been there days before his death a week ago.

Kwekwe District Covid-19 Taskforce co-chairperson Mr Vitalis Kwashira said the social media reports were false.

"Mr Zvandaziva was the country's number nine patient to test positive to Covid-19 in Harare," he said. "He unfortunately died of the disease while in admission at Wilkins in Harare last week and there has been some false information that he had contacts in Kwekwe.

"He never visited Kwekwe before he was diagnosed with Covid-19, so we would like to allay fears and assure our stakeholders that they should ignore the false report circulating on social media."

Mr Kwashira said all the suspected Covid-19 cases in Kwekwe had their specimens sent to Harare and the tests came out negative.

The district taskforce was tightening measures to reduce congestion in Kwekwe central business district (CBD) which included the banning of private vehicles from the city centre. Those providing essential services and intending to get into the city had to board Zupco buses to and from work.

"We realised that people were continuing to make their way into the CBD for no apparent reasons, so we decided that no private vehicle would be allowed there from now onwards," said Mr Kwashira.

"The skeletal staff given a waiver to continue working should use service vehicles, Zupco and Public Service Commission buses.

"The task-force also made arrangements that mealie meal be delivered to the high-density areas while farmers' markets will be opened in residential areas to avoid congestion."

Source - the herald

