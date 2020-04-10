Latest News Editor's Choice


Mohadi calls for unity

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE country's Independence was attained through the perseverance shown by Zimbabweans in fighting the colonial regime and that should inspire the nation now to defeat Covid-19, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said yesterday.

Vice President Mohadi challenged Zimbabweans to take inspiration from the unity of purpose exhibited during the war of liberation to defeat the pandemic.

"Some of you might take it as just Independence and not appreciate what it entails," VP Mohadi said.

"It was through the resilience of Zimbabweans that we have this Independence and we got it without assistance from Europe and the US. We did it ourselves.

"We managed to dislodge the enemy who had more sophisticated arms than us. Because of the resilience we had, we managed to get the country. Many sacrificed and lost their lives. So I am saying this because we have done it before and we can do it again." He said the fight against the pandemic was everyone's to fight irrespective of differences.

"Let's forge ahead like that because Zimbabwe comes first. Let us forget the political bickering we might have. It's our war together and we have to fight it together," he said.

Some of the stakeholders the VP Mohadi met included players from the insurance sector, information and communication technologies and transport. The Vice President implored stakeholders to assist Government in curbing its spread.

"The President saw it fit to come up with an ad-hoc committee to look at what has befallen us. We have realised that as Zimbabweans we are not rich and we therefore think and believe that if it's allowed to manifest we would not be able to contain it. The first line of defence therefore is prevention and we need to marshal every one of us to come and assist," VP Mohadi said.

He said Government had met chiefs, religious groups, the business community, professional groups and universities, among others to solicit their support in the fight. Several stakeholders donated towards the fight against the pandemic.

The Hindu Society represented by Vijay Patel handed over 12 fridges, 160 single bed blankets, five tonnes of maize meal, 50x20 litre buckets and another 50x10 litre buckets. The materials will be distributed to Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare, Wilkins and Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital and St Anne's Hospital.

Petroleum company Puma donated 5 000 face masks and 5 000 pairs of gloves for use by the police. Jedza Building Company donated a video-conferencing device to President Mnangagwa. Mutare-based transport operator, Esau Mupfumi donated $100 000.

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society secretary-general Mr Maxwell Phiri offered Government the use of its facilities as treatment and isolation centres including its hospital in Harare. He also donated a PCR machine.

"We have a lot of volunteers across the country and if need be they can be deployed to assist in the fight against Covid 19," Mr Phiri said. Bitumen World pledged to refurbish the Beitbridge isolation centre that was donated for use by NSSA.

Source - the herald

