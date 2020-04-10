Civil servants get more buses

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO has received six new Public Service Commission (PSC) buses to provide cheaper reliable transport for civil servants in the province.The new buses will see Bulawayo having a complement of 14 buses for civil servants although 20 are required.The 64-seater buses are part of a new fleet of 33 buses that President Mnangagwa commissioned last month. The buses were distributed to all provinces considering the need for each province to ease transport challenges for civil servants.Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube received the new buses yesterday during a ceremony attended by heads of some Government departments along 10th Avenue at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex.PSC provincial manager Mr Nichodimus Serumura handed the buses to Minister Ncube. The Minister said the buses are part of Government's commitment to address the welfare of civil servants."We are grateful that we have received six buses that have been allocated to PSC. This is part of President Mnangagwa's commitment to address the welfare of Government employees. We know that there could be some issues that need to be addressed concerning our civil servants but this is a step in the right direction. We know welfare issues cannot be addressed in one go," said Minister Ncube."The new buses bring to 14 the buses that we have in the city for civil servants. It is our hope to see more buses being delivered to ease transport challenges. I've seen the challenges faced by our workers when one of the buses leaves them behind. Sometimes it would even be raining so these buses will play a critical role for our workers."She said the buses come at a very critical time when essential staff need to observe social distancing while travelling to and from home.Minister Ncube said the buses will be disinfected to ensure that no-one is exposed to Covid-19. She said it was prudent that those that have been given the responsibility to oversee the usage of the buses ensure that they are well maintained.Minister Ncube said although some civil servants have cars, they have opted to use buses due to fuel problems. Mr Serumura, the PSC provincial manager said the buses will enable employees to observe social distancing as they report for duty."The buses will be accessible to all civil servants that is all I can say at the moment. We still need a few buses to enable us to efficiently ferry all our staff," said Mr Serumura.