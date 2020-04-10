Latest News Editor's Choice


Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MATEBELELAND South Province requires over $22 million to renovate 15 buildings in the province into isolation centres and an additional US$1 492 000 towards construction of three new structures in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Presenting a progress report on the establishment of Covid-19 isolation centres during a meeting on Friday, Matebeleland South Provincial Public Works Director Mr Sijabuliso Ncube said the province's priority was to first set up three isolation centres in Gwanda, Beitbridge and Plumtree Districts at a cost of $4 760 000. He said the province was waiting for funds to be released in order to commence renovations.

"The Matebeleland South provincial taskforce in the fight against Covid-19 has prioritised the refurbishment of existing buildings into isolation centres in Gwanda, Beitbridge and Plumtree Districts respectively at a total estimated cost of $4 760 000. The structures to be renovated include the Gwanda Provincial Hospital eye unit which will hold 28 beds, Beitbridge District Hospital female ward which will hold 48 beds and Plumtree District Hospital TB ward which will hold 30 beds.

"The provincial taskforce has also identified other existing buildings for refurbishment into isolation centres in all districts at a cost of over $21 million. We have also prioritised the construction of new isolation centres in Gwanda, Beitbridge and Plumtree Districts at an estimated cost of US$1 492 000 which will all house 82 beds. The province has received construction drawings complete with schedules of materials and bills of quantities. Preliminary site visits were made to the new construction sites, this was to check whether the buildings would fit into the proposed sites. We are awaiting the release of funds so that construction can commence," he said.

Mr Ncube said the identified sites included Plumtree District Hospital, New Poly Clinic in Beitbridge and a stand at Spitzkop North Suburb in Gwanda. He said other structures that were set to be renovated included NSSA Complex in Beitbridge, Phakama Clinic waiting hall in Gwanda, three clinics in Bulilima, Old Antelope Hospital in Matobo, Esikhoveni Training Centre and Agricultural College in Umzingwane and Filabusi District Hospital, Pangani Vocational Training Centre, Shangani Mine Hall and Sebatha Secondary in Insiza which will all house 455 beds.

Mr Ncube said they were however facing a number of challenges in commencing construction and rehabilitation of these sites.

"We are however facing a number of challenges in carrying out this process. The regulations stipulate long procedures in sourcing of resources. We recommend the relaxation of Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) regulations to enable the timeous procurement of construction materials. Reputable suppliers have closed their shops for the shut down process.

"We recommend that suppliers be allowed to open their shops during the shutdown period to facilitate procurement of materials. Renovation and construction activities will involve several workers per each isolation site thereby compromising on the social distancing regulations.

"We recommend education for all construction workers and provision of adequate protective equipment and clothing to all construction site personnel," he said.

Speaking during the same meeting Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu who is part of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on the Covid-19 outbreak said the province had to ensure that it was prepared if cases of the virus were reported in the area. He said there had to be designated ICU points and areas where patients will be hospitalised.


Source - chronicle

