Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for two thugs who shot a man who had stopped for a red traffic light in the city, in a failed robbery attempt.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday at around 6AM at corner Siyephambili drive and Plumtree road. He said the suspects pounced on the complainant and demanded cash.

"The police have launched a manhunt for two unknown men who attacked a man at 6 AM on April 12 at corner Siyephambili drive and Plumtree road while they demanded cash.

"When the complainant resisted, one of the accused shot him on the arm and the accused fled from the scene," said Insp Ncube.

The complainant sustained injuries and was referred to a local hospital for treatment.

"The complainant made a report to the police and was rushed to a hospital where he received treatment and investigations are in progress," said Insp Ncube.

He appealed to anyone who may have information on the matter to come forward. He urged essential service providers to take the necessary safety measures when travelling during the lockdown period.

"We appeal to anyone who might have information about the suspects to visit their nearest police station.

"As police, we reiterate that members of the public should exercise caution and be on the lookout for criminals," said Insp Ncube. He warned criminals that the police are on high alert even during the lockdown.

