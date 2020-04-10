Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Residents, Chamisa's councillors row over Mnangagwa rice

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
VICTORIA FALLS residents are divided over the distribution of rice allocated to rural constituency MPs by government after it emerged some greedy councillors diverted some bags of the special starch to their families and other undeserving individuals.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa allocated 15 tonnes of rice to each constituency after receiving the consignment from China last December with Matabeleland North getting 195 tonnes for 13 constituencies.

The rice is meant to supplement food for rural communities exposed to recurrent hunger caused by drought.

Hwange West constituency, which covers Victoria Falls, Ndlovu and parts of Jambezi got 300 bags of 50kg each.

MP Godfrey Dube shared the bags among councillors last week for redistribution to vulnerable people identified with the assistance of churches and the social welfare ministry.

The whole province has more 750 000 vulnerable households, according to the social welfare department.

Initially, urban areas were not supposed to be considered but Dube said he considered that some people were also vulnerable within towns.

Victoria Falls urban has 11 wards all from MDC Alliance.

Each ward was allocated 10 by 50kg bags each except for wards 1 which received five bags because it is a small community predominantly made up of the white community.

Ward nine and eleven received 14 and 17 bags respectively because they are big.

Rural wards were given 25 bags each while ward 19 got eight bags because it is smaller as it is made up of Zimparks and Forestry commission camps namely, Zambezi, Fuller Forest and Robbins camp.

However, Victoria Falls councillors are being accused of diverting the rice after many vulnerable people reportedly failed to access.

Residents took to social media to lambast 'corrupt' councillors while calling for investigation into the whole process.

They said they were fast losing confidence in the councillors.

"Some councillors allocated bags to themselves while some undeserving people were taking 10kg bags or more each.

"Those who diverted the rice should be arrested because the deserving beneficiaries didn't get anything," said a resident.

Added another resident: "We need proof that councillors gave the right people for accountability.  The MP has accounted for his side; we want the same from councillors," said another resident.

"Allocation was done above board and I think distribution is being done above board too," said Dube adding that the list of beneficiaries will be made public.

"I gave all councillors under Hwange West and asked them to compile lists and each beneficiary was supposedly signing upon being given.

Some residents said councillors had dummy lists of beneficiaries which were not being followed.

"This rice was not for Covid-19 as it was allocated under a different programme in December last year. However, as your MP, I decided that we also feed those in town instead of rural only hence I had to put the allocation under the Taskforce to help with transparency.

"We still keeping a little bit in stock in case the situation gets worse as we also continue to appeal for more donations for the taskforce. My advice however is that if you see any abuse of donated material quickly report," said Dube.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Banks urge periodic devaluation of pegged Zimdollar rate

28 mins ago | 76 Views

Extending Zimbabwe's lockdown 'seems necessary'

28 mins ago | 96 Views

Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

39 mins ago | 55 Views

Chamisa camp's bravado is palpable, the law must be upheld

42 mins ago | 176 Views

Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

44 mins ago | 59 Views

'Recovering looted offshore funds taxing'

44 mins ago | 186 Views

Lockdown to wipe out 25% of Zimbabwe jobs

45 mins ago | 206 Views

Covid-19 knocks Zimra revenues

45 mins ago | 129 Views

MDC infighting intensifies

45 mins ago | 430 Views

COVID-19 risk: Nurses threaten strike

46 mins ago | 109 Views

Thorngrove receive borehole donation

49 mins ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo under siege

49 mins ago | 243 Views

Temba Mliswa demands emergency CDF to fight COVID-19

49 mins ago | 59 Views

'Ease lockdown for people to restock food'

50 mins ago | 66 Views

Soldiers lock down Chivhu

51 mins ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF told not to politicise COVID-19 aid

53 mins ago | 34 Views

PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

54 mins ago | 90 Views

CSC faces uncertain future

54 mins ago | 78 Views

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Is the New Dispensation keen on devolution?

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Minister Ncube slams millers

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

RBZ suspends senior economist over leaked document

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Lockdown violation arrests rise

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Spike in Covid-19 cases worries Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Televised address for Independence

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe imports 245 pigs

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Civil servants get more buses

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Barbourfields Stadium maintenance intensified

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Rise in Bulawayo Covid-19 infections a wake-up call

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mohadi calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'No Kwekwe contacts for Covid-19 victim No. 2'

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Covid-19 could be catalyst for top-notch health delivery system

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Rapid results testing kits for Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

British tourists urged to book tickets

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

No joy for Justice Bere

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Buyanga gets 24hr ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe doctors offered hotel accommodation during combat with Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Local Coronavirus infection increases as the number rises to 24

2 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Mugabe's under paid guard jailed

10 hrs ago | 2846 Views

Police arrest 7 385 people during lockdown

12 hrs ago | 1235 Views

George Charamba and Jonathan Moyo in Twitter exchange

13 hrs ago | 5308 Views

'RBZ top secret document was leaked'

14 hrs ago | 4600 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for a third force?

14 hrs ago | 3411 Views

Britain to extend coronavirus lockdown for another 3 weeks

14 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Mwonzora's full statement on the MDC Supreme Court ruling

14 hrs ago | 3934 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy to assist those who want to leave South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Suspected Covid-19 case in Chinhoyi

17 hrs ago | 1867 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days