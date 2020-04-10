Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni has expressed fears over the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in the city.


Bulawayo recorded 10 cases a 10% increase from the previous day's 5 cases.


"We now top the list. Bulawayo now the epicentre of Covid 19. We are in trouble. We call upon those who have been crowd funding for Bulawayo in and out of Zimbabwe to remit the proceeds so that we up our tracing and testing of our people. Government and the city can no longer go it alone," Mguni posted on his Facebook Wall.

Source - Byo24News

