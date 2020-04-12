A unique 40th Uhuru celebration

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe celebrates 40 years of independence today and for the first time there are no gatherings to mark the anniversary due to the national lockdown enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.This year's national celebrations were set to be held at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, a move aimed to decentralise national events from the capital.The move was in line with Government's thrust of promoting devolution and growth of provincial economies. Although there are no gatherings, the celebrations will still maintain a national character with President Mnangagwa making a televised speech at State House today.Provinces are also preparing for the occasion and the absence of gatherings is not going to dampen their spirit. Zanu PF national commissar and Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Victor Matemadanda said 18 April reminded Zimbabweans the day they ended denial of their rights by the colonial regime."Under the able leadership of President Mnangagwa, Government has managed to deal with financial indiscipline," said Matemadanda."The Second Republic brought about accountability and Government is now living within its means."We were unfortunate to be struck by natural disasters such as Cyclone Idi and the Covid-19 pandemic, which requires us to use all the resources we have to save the lives of our people."Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda yesterday congratulated President Mnangagwa on the occasion of the independence day saying the next decade should see acceleration of the use of technology to achieve Vision 2030."The advent of independence in 1980 marked the start of an era of empowerment for the people of our great nation, through a massive transformational programme of rapid expansion in the provision of education, primary health care, water, energy, roads and other critical amenities," said Dr Sibanda."That transformation would have been incomplete unless complemented by the land reform programme, which finally addressed an injustice that had stood in the way of the emancipation of our people from the shackles of colonial bondage."The decade ahead requires acceleration of the migration to digital technologies as we seek to attain the objectives of Vision 2030 of a prosperous upper middle income economy as well as a knowledge and technology driven society. As such therefore, we will unequivocally support the leadership in implementing the whole of Government approach towards sustainable transformation."In Manicaland, Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Edgars Seenza said the province would follow the measures announced and observe Independence Day with no gatherings.Residents in Mutare said the absence of gatherings does not diminish the importance of the day."We have become used to gathering at Sakubva Stadium every year for Independence Day celebrations, but this year we will not do that. Personally, I am happy that the country is being conscious of this deadly disease. It does not mean the day is any less important. We are still thankful to our liberation war heroes for bringing us the freedom we enjoy today," said Mrs Laina Sithole from Dangamvura.Midlands Provincial Minister Larry Mavima urged people in his province to celebrate the Independence Day in their homes."We still urge people to observe the national lockdown."The President will be addressing the nation through television so we will celebrate our day in doors, but will still have a chance to listen to our President's message on this important day in our history," said Minister Mavima.In Mashonaland West, most people said the spirit of Independence lives, but indicated that the coronavirus pandemic had deflected attention from the April 18 celebrations.Mr Gration Mahachi who had been part of the Independence Day organising team over the years said preparations had gathered momentum, but sadly the event was shelved because of the Covid-19. The celebrations in Kariba had been slated for Kasvisva Primary School under chief Nebiri.Mashonaland West provincial war veterans chairman Cornelius Muwoni said: "No one knows when this pandemic ends. These are extraordinary situations needing extra ordinary decisions. The spirit of Independence lives."Mashonaland Central war veterans' provincial chairman Sam Parirenyatwa urged people in the province to be vigilant as the country celebrated Independence Day in their houses for the first time."It is a sweet and bitter day, sons and daughters of the soil made history by realising the dream generations before and generations to come," he said."We shall always remember and cherish the day our country was liberated from the shackles of colonialism."