Pair arrested over 2 500kg of roller meal

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE have arrested two people in separate raids in Mutare and Bulawayo for illegally possessing 2 500kg of subsidised roller meal they had corruptly or criminally obtained and were diverting to the black market.This come as efforts are being intensified to ensure all subsidised maize-meal reaches those who need it.The Mutare man, Tonderai Chiweshe (35), corruptly acquired the product through connections at milling companies, while the Bulawayo man, David Mutasa (44), simply stole it from his employer.They both kept the bags at their homes for resale.The two have since appeared in court, with Chiweshe being fined $4 500 for keeping more than 1,5 tonnes of subsidised roller meal at his house in Hobhouse. He was trapped in a police undercover operation when he sold a 10kg bag for US$4 to an undercover police officer.Chiweshe was arrested and appeared before senior Mutare magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe, facing charges of contravening the Covid-19 lockdown regulations that criminalise the hoarding of food during the lockdown.Mr Mahwe convicted Chiweshe and ordered him to pay a $4 500 fine, failingf which he will spend the next four months in jail. District public prosecutor Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira told the court that the offence was committed on April 15."On the day in question at around noon, police officers received a tip-off to the effect that the accused person was selling subsidised roller meal at his house," he said."One of the cops quickly reacted to the information and bought a 10kg of Red Seal Roller Meal for US$4. A search was conducted at the premises and police recovered 153x10kg bags of roller meal."In the Bulawayo case, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mutasa, who was employed by a milling company, was arrested for theft of 43 x 20kg roller meal and another 51x10kg bags, intending to sell it on the black market. Mutasa was then caught selling subsidised mealie-meal on the streets."Posing as potential buyers, officers were led by the accused person to a premises where 43x20kg bags and 51x 10kg bags covered in black polythene, were recovered," Asst Comm Nyathi said.Subsidised maize-meal supplies have remained erratic across the country, with major supermarkets running out of the commodity, thereby forcing many consumers to access it on the black market.The shortages have also turned some people into "professional queuers" as they hop from one supermarket to the other anticipating deliveries, either for own consumption or for the black market.