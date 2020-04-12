President Xi congratulates Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Xi Jinping has congratulated President Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and Zimbabwe.In his statement yesterday, President Xi extended warmest congratulations and wishes to Zimbabwe for attaining 40 years of independence."I attach great importance to the development of China-Zimbabwe relationship, which is embracing a great opportunity brought about by its 40th anniversary."I am ready to continue working with you to create stronger synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the outcomes of FOCAC Beijing Summit on the one hand and the Zimbabwe Vision 2030 on the other."I look forward to cooperation in broader areas and stronger mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns. China stands ready to step up cooperation with Zimbabwe to defeat Covid-19 and overcome the difficulties it inflicts on us," said President Xi.