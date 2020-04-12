Man commits suicide over pregnancy

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Mount Darwin man committed suicide by taking a pesticide after his 21-year-old pregnant girlfriend eloped to him.Mashonaland central provincial deputy police spokesperson Assistant inspector Fedelis Dhewu confirmed that Takudzwa Magunje (25) of Farm 24, Chesa, took his own life."I can confirm a sudden death case in Mount Darwin where a man took an armyworm pesticide after his pregnant girlfriend eloped to him," Dhewu said.Magunje's body was discovered by his brother Tafadzwa together with their mother Sekai Majunje (76) after breaking his bedroom door.