Mugabe guard jailed for theft

A security guard at the late former president Robert Mugabe's Gushungo Dairy in Mazowe has been sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment for stealing a laptop and a solar battery from his employer.Elia Chombe (18) of Doxford farm, Mazowe, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before concession resident magistrate Ruth Moyo last week.Moyo suspended four months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour and the remaining eight months were commuted to community service at Chiromo Primary school.Prosecutors said on April 13, Chombe broke into a room at Gushungo Dairy Farm through a window and stole an HP laptop and a solar battery worth $10 800.Chombe was arrested on his way to Bindura with his loot where he intended to sell the goods. He said he stole because he was only being paid $330 a month and his family was starving.