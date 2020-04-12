Soldier kills colleague

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A solDier has been charged with murder after he allegedly hit his colleague with a canoe paddle while they were crossing the Zambezi river in Kanyemba, leading to his drowning.Munyaradzi Kandawasvika (33) of 2.1 Battalion Force in Mt Darwin appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro yesterday facing murder charges.Prosecutor Spiwe Makarichi alleged that on January 21, Kandawasvika had an argument with Tinashe Mutizwa while crossing Zambezi river using a canoe.He allegedly grabbed Mutizwa's paddle and struck him once on the head, forcing him to lose balance and he fell into the water.Mutizwa failed to swim and drowned. His body was retrieved downstream, leading to Kandawasvika's arrest.