Covid-19: Bulawayo rises to the occasion
ALARMED by the government's sluggish approach to the coronavirus outbreak, Bulawayo residents are closing ranks to mobilise re-sources to ensure the pandemic does not cost too many lives.
The city of over 650 000 people had no coronavirus treatment or testing facility when it recorded its first case of the flu-like disease last week.
Ian Hyslop, who was the first coronavirus casualty in Bulawayo, died last week on Saturday before the results of tests carried out for the disease could be known as they had to be done in Harare. The city's cases shot up to 10 inside a week, making them the highest in the country, ahead of Harare, which recorded its first case on March 21.
Lindiwe Majele Sibanda, the deputy chairperson of the #Iam4ByofightingCovid-19 campaign, said they wanted to ensure that the city had 600 hospital beds to handle coronavirus patients in the next few days. The campaign has the support of health professionals, corporates, government, business community, diasporans and ordinary Bulawayo residents.
"We have seen, from other experiences, that the coronavirus has the potential to spread faster and as Bulawayo, we have said it does not need to catch us flat-footed," Sibanda said.
"Having said that, we have, through the initiative, carried out an assessment of our present situation and also been able to carry out projections of what could be our best and worst-case scenarios.
"We have realised that our best-case scenario requires us to have at least 50 beds ready to take in Covid-19 patients at a given time.
"Our analysis has given us a worst-case scenario that would demand that we have 600 beds ready to house those infected with the virus."
Sibanda said the beds would be prepared using re-sources raised through a fundraising initiative that has seen donations in cash and kind from across the world. The initiative has set an ambitious target to raise US$10 million.
So far the campaign has raised US$20 000 and RTGS $100 000. It has also received donations for bed linen, masks, and sanitisers from well-wishers.
"Our initiative has reached out to people in and outside Zimbabwe, who have a passion to see Bulawayo being a better place," Sibanda added.
"We have reached out to every-one whom we can who has a link to Bulawayo in one way or another to say lets us come together and contribute to this initiative as it is our answer to the challenges that will be posed by the coronavirus.
"We are aiming to have sufficient test kits for all the hospitals. "We are looking at ensuring that Mpilo Central Hospital, Mater Dei Hospital, and the United Bulawayo Hospitals are ready to take in those with coronavirus infection at any time."
The initiative, accord-ing to Sibanda, also in-tends to play a role in the enhancement of test-ing of those that already have the virus and those with symptoms of the disease.
"Bulawayo has had 10 cases recorded so far," she said.
"The buzz word throughout the world is that there is need to flatten the curve of the corona-virus.
"In Bulawayo, we believe this can be done through enhancing testing in our institutions.
"We have so far managed to bring into Mpilo Central Hospital one testing machine, which we believe will play a big role in testing people who come through with symptoms of the coronavirus."
The results of the tests, accord-ing to Sibanda, would also be validated at Mpilo as opposed to them being sent to the national laboratory in Harare.
"PCR tests will also be conducted locally to confirm whether one is positive of the coronavirus or not," she said.
"We are working with the rapid response team in Bulawayo to ensure that everything is in order.
"The teams will monitor the patients and notify us of any further deterioration of any patient's situation.
"That patient will then be taken into the isolation centre at Thorn-grove Hospital where they will be taken care of by the staff there."
Across the country Zimbabweans have also set up initiatives to help handle the pandemic at a time the country's health de-livery system is at its weakest due to lack of funding.
Source - The Standard