Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Deputy Public service minister to visit Bulawayo isolation centres

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Lovemore Matuke will visit Bulawayo province tomorrow Wednesday 22 April, 2020 to assess the welfare of the deportees currently housed at Bulawayo Polytechnic College and the United College of Education.

The deputy minister will visit the places at around 11 am.

The deportees from Botswana are currently quarantined at the UCE and the Bulawayo Polytechnic College in Bulawayo.

Over 300  people were recently deported from Botswana as the nieghbouring country sought to fight the spread of Covid 19.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We need new leaders, says Mahere

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Over 3000 COVID-19 tests, no positive since Saturday

58 mins ago | 272 Views

Local clubs struggle under COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Quarantine is not punishment' Chamisa says

5 hrs ago | 815 Views

MDC MP arrested for distributing maize meal

5 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Done Deals launches Zimbabwe's first discounts and promotions e-commerce market place

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

WATCH: Ndebele news on ZBCtv

6 hrs ago | 1163 Views

WATCH: Police officer prays before arresting pastor for breaking lockdown rules

6 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Bookshop plans online academic channel

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

A peculiar cry in the pandemic

8 hrs ago | 422 Views

Man detained over Mnangagwa lockdown jibe

8 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Zinasu calls on govt to address women and children's plight during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 231 Views

Nkosana Moyo to get more votes in the 2023 elections

8 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Harare city distances self from vendors stalls demolition

8 hrs ago | 627 Views

SA nationals jump border into Zimbabwe for beer

8 hrs ago | 3538 Views

500 Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa face starvation

8 hrs ago | 612 Views

Workers, vendors cringe over lockdown extension

8 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe doctors expose lockdown brutality

8 hrs ago | 893 Views

Free COVID-19 clinic opens in Harare

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

Residents demand transparency in mealie-meal distribution

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Uzumba, Maramba and PFungwe malaria cases spike to 3 000

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

Bulawayo leads in lockdown violations

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

40 000 mine workers to undergo COVID-19 testing

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

The dilemma of the white community in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 849 Views

Zimbabwe has been under lockdown since 1980

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Sitcom runs out of episodes

9 hrs ago | 124 Views

'We're sitting on COVID-19 time bomb'

9 hrs ago | 400 Views

Corporate Zimbabwe unites in the fight against Covid-19

9 hrs ago | 102 Views

When spectacles meant too much education

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

9 hrs ago | 448 Views

Constitutionalism not populism will take Zimbabwe forward

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe fuel companies should account for forex allocations

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe's Lockdown brings prejudice to over 96 percent Informal Workers

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Is God calling his people to order?

9 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zim-Com SA mobilises help for compatriots

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

9 hrs ago | 460 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

9 hrs ago | 858 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

9 hrs ago | 281 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

9 hrs ago | 787 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

9 hrs ago | 767 Views

2 000 health posts taken up

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

9 hrs ago | 951 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Kenyan musician violates Tuku's copyright

9 hrs ago | 732 Views

Opening of tobacco sales floors put on hold

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Man remanded in custody for circulating fake news

9 hrs ago | 231 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

9 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

16 hrs ago | 5232 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days