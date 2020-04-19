Latest News Editor's Choice


Covid-19 has equalized us: Ndiweni

by Stephen Jakes
Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association director Michael Mdladla Ndiweni has described the Covid-19 as an equaliser of every human kind.

"#COVID19 will make us all equal and speak in one voice that after all, we have one country we need to fix it, we have nowhere to run. In the education sector today we are exposed to the realities of what many less privileged have to bear with everyday," he said..

"People ignored local students who lived in squalid conditions, activists cried about it some said rubbish its just student activism, they got tired, ended up conforming, some sent their kids to study over seas because could not join students to challenge government to fix amnenities in these institutions. Today because we have to be placed on quarantine reality dawns with us that surely its all a mess, we need each other."

Ndiweni said in the health sector some got sick, commandeered to struggling airline to Singapore, some would fly to get special treatment abroad or sometimes neighbouring countries, ignored or poked fun on health care workers who demanded better working conditions and improved facilities.

"The rich started dying from the virus because they could not fly out for treatment then reality dawns that truly we have messed up. Sizaqonda sonke. Many of us are now forced to eat the humble. We are in this together, let us fix it," he said.

Source - Byo24News

