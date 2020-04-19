Lets stay at home and save our families and front line teams: Mayor

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni has challenged the residents to stay at home in order to save their families and the front line teams during the Covid 19 lockdown.Through his Facebook wall, Mguni said recently out of 200 scares, Bulawayo collected 196 samples of which 10 samples have so far tested positive of Covid 19."With a result of 1 death, a total of 186 tested negative, this is as of 20th April 2020. What we do now as Bulawayo has a great impact on the city that we will have in the next 40 years," he said."Lets stay home. Save our Health Services and our frontline teams. Practice physical distancing. Flattening the curve is a joint responsibility."