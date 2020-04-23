Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Auxillia Mnangagwa consoles aide's family

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday visited the family home of her aide, Albert Vunganai (36), who passed away in an accident in the Mavhuradonha mountain range during a tour of duty to Muzarabani last Friday.

Earlier, she had visited her three other hospitalised aides, who were in the same vehicle as the deceased, and wished them a speedy recovery.

The First Lady paid homage to her aide and gave mourners an emotive account of how tragedy struck.

Amai Mnangagwa was deeply moved that she joined other mourners who collected the deceased's remains from a city funeral parlour.

She spoke glowingly about Vunganai, whom she said worked hard and acted professionally in the discharge of his duties.

She wished Vunganai's team strength in the face of calamity and praised his parents and church for bringing up such an "upright, honest and hard-working gentleman".

"To the family, I want to say that I am here for you and I will ensure that each time you are in need of something I will assist were I can. Kuna mai nababa vaVunganai, I thank you for raising an upright child who did not betray your family's image. He was an upright young man who was the envy of everyone," the First Lady said while fighting back tears.

"He worked hard with his team, giving them direction and ensuring that everything was done to perfection."

The First Lady showered praises on the deceased's mother for having played her motherly role well in bringing up her child, who she said always demonstrated unimpeachable integrity.

Vunganai, she added, was more of a son than an aide to her.

The deceased's father, Mr Calvin Vunganai, said he was humbled to have been visited by the First Lady in his moment of grief.

He chronicled his family history and described his son as a hardworker.

"I wish to thank the First Lady for coming to commiserate with us in this dark hour. I have no power over God and I will have to look after my grandchildren so that they can have a bright future," he said tearfully.

When tragedy struck, the First Lady and her team were on a tour of duty to Muzarabani, where they were distributing foodstuffs to the elderly and vulnerable families.

She also used the opportunity to raise awareness about the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which has killed thousands worldwide.

The country is currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, this has exposed the elderly and vulnerable members of society, most of whom are food insecure, hence the First Lady's interventions countrywide.

Vunganai was a principal security aide in the President's Office having joined the organisation in 2008.

He leaves behind a wife Nancy and two children - Nyevero (9) and Jefferson (4).

He will be buried in Harare today.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe prisons brace for killer virus

1 min ago | 0 Views

Don't Africans get tired of being poor?

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa troubled over pending jobs losses

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Coronavirus: Schools opening put on hold

3 hrs ago | 1509 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Granted $500 bail for calling Mnangagwa a fool

4 hrs ago | 539 Views

Duo nabbed at lockdown roadblock, jailed

4 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Coronavirus: Madzibaba goes digital

4 hrs ago | 906 Views

Economic decline, COVID-19 and the vulnerable labour

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe records a budget surplus, But

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabweans are not the problem in South Africa, Big business is

4 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Ramaphosa's face mask palava is symptomatic of his blundering incompetence - no laughing matter

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Change your attitude law enforcers'

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mary Ndoro not in Zimbabwe contrary to government reports

4 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Zanu PF denying MDC elected councillors to do their mandate: Manyenyeni

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Lockdown in SA further choking Zimbabweans as landlords continue to demand rental

4 hrs ago | 648 Views

Voters must consider track records of candidates in the next elections: APA

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Our 1980 Independence celebrations have turned out to be the bullet on the head: Zhou

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

ZIMRIGHTS concerned over attacks of informal traders

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe is not vindictive malicious or petty, Matemadanda tells failed asylum seekers as UK returnees demand to stay at Sherato

4 hrs ago | 1151 Views

BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe increase to 31

12 hrs ago | 5339 Views

Matemadanda mourns the Zimbabwean nurses who have perished in the uk to covid-19

13 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Man behind 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy is a Zimbabwean opposition consultant

14 hrs ago | 4336 Views

WATCH: Tribute to Zimbabweans in UK who died of Coronavirus

15 hrs ago | 1856 Views

GMAZ gets rare accolades over maize meal distribution program

17 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Two Prophets and Inyanga arrested for killing Harare woman

17 hrs ago | 6100 Views

Zimbabwe must introduce wealth tax and improve our health sector as Nguwaya donates drugs

18 hrs ago | 1715 Views

WATCH: Prophet Muhammad is not bigger than the President, says South African cop

19 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Mnangagwa visits CIO agents injured in wife's fatal convoy crash

19 hrs ago | 4213 Views

Zimbabwean engineers rebuild Boeing 737 plane

20 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Frank Buyanga partners with Zimbabwe Community in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 837 Views

ZANU PF mocks Nelson Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 7923 Views

'South Africa to deport foreigners en masse'

24 hrs ago | 38395 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days