Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Muslims condemn Ramaphosa's cops for verbal abuse of Prophet Mohammed

by Staff reporter
26 Apr 2020 at 16:51hrs | Views
The Council of Muslim Theologians, Jamiatul Ulama South Africa, has condemned the police's "abusive tactics", saying that the verbal abuse of the Prophet Mohammed, as well as police entering the prayer room with their boots on, were "distressing to Muslims".

The Council was reacting to a video which circulated on social media at the weekend in which police are seen entering what appears to be a mosque, seemingly hurling abuse at congregants who are ordered to lie on the floor.

In the video, a man asks congregants: "Are you bigger than the president? Is Mohammed bigger than the president?"



Press statement below:

The Jamiatul Ulama South Africa has been appalled by scenes in a video that has been widely circulated and has sparked debate on social media platforms.

In the video, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) appear to be storming a Muslim prayer place, where congregants are shouted at, placed under arrest for violating regulations for the containment of the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, and made to lie down.

While we accept the right of the officers to enforce the law which still does not allow religious gathering, it is the abusive and the heavy-handed nature of the SAPS officers which we call out as unacceptable.

Apart from the verbal abuse which is demeaning of the name of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), the SAPS officers are also seen entering the prayer room in their heavy boots. Such images are distressing to Muslims who consider prayer places as sacred and entered upon only without shoes.

The law is clear that offenders remain suspects, entitled to their dignity, until due process formally establishes their guilt. As such, to abuse a symbol of the faith of an entire community, on the basis of a violation of the law of few adherents, becomes an assault on freedom of belief and conscience, let alone an abuse of authority and powers.

As we reiterate our call upon all Muslims to respect the regulations of the national lockdown in general, and the restrictions it entails on congregations and religious gatherings, in particular, we would like to call upon the South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) as well as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to immediately investigate the conduct of the SAPS officers in this matter.

Issued by:
E.I. Bham (Moulana) Secretary General
25 April 2020
Operating in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State and Northern Cape Provinces HEAD OFFICE: AZAADVILLE BENONI KLERKSDORP LAUDIUM LENASIA MIDDELBURG Tel: 011 373 8000 Tel: 011 413 1365 Tel: 011 421 7781 Tel: 018 467 8333 Tel: 012 374 2506 Tel: 011 854 6170 Tel: 013 243 2423 Fax: 011 373 8022 Fax: 011 413 1365 Fax: 086 697 6280 Fax: 018 467 8786 Fax: 012 374 1457 Fax: 011 854 5849 Fax: 086 610 1620


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

32 mins ago | 133 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

1 hr ago | 366 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

1 hr ago | 500 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

1 hr ago | 923 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 627 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1176 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1369 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 786 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1451 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3197 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4960 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1415 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3415 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1457 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 962 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 361 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 389 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1024 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5747 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5109 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5336 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4506 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7634 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3847 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8804 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12380 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3990 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1734 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days