Bulawayo East MP grumbles over Ekusileni Medical centre opening for Covid-19 case

by Stephen Jakes
27 Apr 2020 at 11:50hrs | Views
Bulawayo East legislator Ilos Nyoni (MDC Alliance) has lamented the delay of the opening of Ekusileni Medical Centre as an isolation and treatment centre for Covid 19 cases.

He said after a tour of health facilities in Bulawayo in March, 2020 the Parliamentary Porfolio Committee on Health and Child Care proposed that Ekusileni Medical Centre be turned into a covid 19 isolation and treatment centre.

"On 5 April,2020 the Byo Pronvicial Covid-19 task force led by Minister J.Moyo confirmed Ekusileni Medical Centre as a Covid19 isolation and treatment centre.A group of businesses and academics in the name of 'IAM4BYO:Fighting Covid19 initiative' was tasked with with ensuring that Hospital was operational and at least able to admit 50 covid19 patients within two weeks," he said.

"Its almost end of April and still not operational.What next Ekusileni and Bulawayo in general?Covid19 is real and deadly.Lastly let's not forget to sanitize,observe social distancing and stay at home."

Source - Byo24News

