BVTA director fight back criticism over vendors relief funds

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association director Micheal Ndiweni has fought back the criticism from the various sections over his announcement that the informal traders were earmarked for relief for the loss they incurred during the first phase of the lockdown."Overnight night I have been reading a number of mocking statements on the post I made as breaking news that the Zim government is working a measures to give relief both to tenants and land owners. The debate that has ensured has clouded the plea of vendors who made a plea on this issue after their incomes got depleted during the first season of the lockdown," he said."Sadly, a number of vendors and informal traders are not even facebook to explain why they demanded for this intervention. I fully understand those who are speaking strongly for land owners that government must also deal with issues of rates at local government level.""I am still trying to understand the tone of dismissing this move even before we see the contents of the framework, when we are faced by a crisis on this magnitude we need to put our heads together."He said he believes landlords are also humans who understand the impact of this to their loyal tenants."I think it is still possible to have a way around this issue. I pray that the proposed moratorium strikes a balance between the land owners and tenants and be comprehensive enough to bridge the gap. The fact that we are in a crisis, that such a relief is needed cannot be overemphasized," Ndiweni said."Those who fall into my category of activists, we need to shape opinions and find ways to encourage convergence between tenants and landlords under this global crisis. It is sad that we are living in a legacy of destruction for 40 years, with deficiency of trust, honest, sincerity as all was sold for political expediency."