Herd boy arrested for theft a jack hammer

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
A herd boy  at Sunninghill in Bulawayo has been arrested for stealing a jack hammer worth $10 000 from his work place.


This was after he was caught red handed trying to sell it..

Rogers Moyo (34) pleaded not guilty to the theft before Bulawayo provincial magistrate Shepherd Mjanja. 

He will be back in court on June 1.

In January this year, Moyo was working as a garden boy at Sunninghill where he stole a jack hammer.

It is the state case that Moyo took the jack hammer to the Killany area where he intended to sell it.

A report made to the police led to his arrest. 

The jack hammer was worth $10 000.

Source - Byo24news

