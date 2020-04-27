Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a dramatic appearance

by Mandla Ndlovu
27 secs ago | Views
Democratic People's Republic of Korea Supreme leader Kim Jong-un made a dramatic public appearance at a fertilizer factory done in the capital city Pyongyang.

Kim was last seen in public on April 12, when the ruling party daily newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed him chairing a Politburo meeting.


Kim did not attend the 108th birthday of North Korea's first ruler and his late grandfather, Kim Il-sung prompting global media to speculate that Kim might have died.

Watch the video below:



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shock as Ministry of Health bungles Coronavirus cases

2 hrs ago | 905 Views

List of EcoCash and OneMoney accounts frozen by RBZ

4 hrs ago | 3485 Views

Buyanga, Muteswa using courts as 'playground', says High Court judge

6 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Zimbabwe not yet in position to re-open schools, universities, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Reprieve for Mnangagwa fake press release-accused

6 hrs ago | 1066 Views

'Experts' from COVID-19 ravaged US help Zimbabwe deal with virus

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Chamisa's MP in near-fatal road accident

6 hrs ago | 2402 Views

The challenges of implementing the Khupe judgment

6 hrs ago | 2795 Views

Johanne Masowe leader pleads with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2427 Views

Unpacking SI 96 of 2020, no rent payments during Covid?

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

The emperor parades naked

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

Chamisa want workers paid in US dollars

6 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Mnangagwa's rentals moratorium illegal, says lawyer

6 hrs ago | 1296 Views

What are Zimbabweans known for?

6 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Retailers are corrupt, says Ncube

7 hrs ago | 323 Views

Artisanal miner stabs colleague over gold detector

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Buyanga responds to The Herald article

7 hrs ago | 509 Views

Teachers press for US dollar salaries

7 hrs ago | 631 Views

Govt bigwigs looting COVID-19 funds

7 hrs ago | 690 Views

Elite schools demand second term fees

7 hrs ago | 463 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped in bush'

7 hrs ago | 617 Views

ZCTU blasts Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 895 Views

Govt intensifies Covid-19 testing

7 hrs ago | 119 Views

Nust makes new appointments as long-serving workers retire

7 hrs ago | 640 Views

Man rapes uncle's wife over drinking water

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

Door-to-door mealie-meal sales kick-off

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

Coronavirus screening at Bulawayo flat

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 lockdown goes into Stage 2

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Govt happy with Beitbridge facilities

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe govt revises confirmed cases from 40 down to 34

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

Harare man in court for insulting Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Concern raised over Mnangagwa's rentals payment deferral

14 hrs ago | 1688 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa addresses the nation

18 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Government explains the lockdown levels

18 hrs ago | 4844 Views

Latest on reports that Chamisa's MDC has not paid workers

19 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Mnangagwa puts up $18 billion economic rescue package

21 hrs ago | 3801 Views

Mnangagwa to deploy army to fight terrorists in Mozambique?

21 hrs ago | 7435 Views

Saviour Kasukuwere's May day message to Zimabbweans

22 hrs ago | 2251 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa extends lockdown by 14 days

23 hrs ago | 8321 Views

Facebook bans David Icke's page ove 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy theory

23 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Tito Mboweni censured for restaurant employment stance

23 hrs ago | 5902 Views

Zimbabweans stranded in Cape receive food donations

24 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Soldiers break man's hand for defying lock down

24 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Former Zim Army Commander liberates Mozambique's Metuge district

24 hrs ago | 4156 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days