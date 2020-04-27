North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a dramatic appearance

News / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

Guess who's back: Kim Jong-un! After weeks of speculation & media burying him, Kim Jong-un is back in the spotlight



MORE: https://t.co/qu2JPLEr4w pic.twitter.com/oosWkYQdeH — RT (@RT_com) May 2, 2020

Democratic People's Republic of Korea Supreme leader Kim Jong-un made a dramatic public appearance at a fertilizer factory done in the capital city Pyongyang.Kim was last seen in public on April 12, when the ruling party daily newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed him chairing a Politburo meeting.Kim did not attend the 108th birthday of North Korea's first ruler and his late grandfather, Kim Il-sung prompting global media to speculate that Kim might have died.Watch the video below: