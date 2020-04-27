Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Informal traders vow to resist relocation

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A grouping of informal traders, Bulawayo Upcoming Traders' Association (Buta) is resisting relocation by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) from operating at a section of the Central Business District (CBD) as the local authority moves to decongest the city centre in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Buta secretary-general Mr Dumisani Ncube said the informal traders operating along 5th Avenue have taken a position to move back to their spaces of trading after the national lockdown, which was extended for another two weeks by President Mnangagwa on Friday. He said they risk losing business if they relocate to other areas.

"The position of vendors is that they won't move from the 5th Avenue marketplace. The council must just re-arrange the vending bays to maintain social distancing. If we move, we will lose business. This part of town is easily accessible to our customers," he said.

The association has vowed to take the local authority to court should it close 5th Avenue for informal trading or relocate its members.

"We are trying to avoid a situation which happened in 2005 where we ended up taking the council to court, since we are legally trading with licences expiring on the 31st December 2020 and some of our members have paid their rentals in advance. The issue of social distancing can be rectified amicably," Mr Ncube.

A letter by the association addressed to the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, shown to Sunday News Business indicates the unwillingness of the informal traders to move from their trading area.

"We as an association are of the opinion that there is urgent need for engagement among all stakeholders involved in this matter, as a means of arriving at an amicable agreement . . . May we state clearly that we seek co-operative engagement without unnecessary costs (lawsuits). Please bear in mind that 95 percent of the population is unemployed and therefore rely on vending for a livelihood. Making arbitrary decisions that deny such persons of their rights to work for a living may lead to unnecessary confrontation," read part of the letter.
Contacted for a comment, the town clerk said he was yet to receive such correspondence.

He, however, said the local authority would go ahead with plans to close 5th Avenue from all informal trading activities in accordance with its long-standing town planning programme.

"The closure of 5th Avenue is a town planning issue, which cannot be wished away, as we plan to be a Smart City by 2030, as per our vision. We've the Covid-19 pandemic and other commutable infectious diseases to control and we have to revolutionise the way we do business because what was happening at 5th Avenue was unsustainable," said Mr Dube.

He, however, said the local authority would come up with a number of initiatives to ensure that all informal traders that would be affected are assisted with alternative working spaces.

"People will always resist change because of the risk factor or fear of the unknown. We'll try our best as we can to mitigate the plight of traders who will be affected. In the end I believe everyone will buy into the policy shift," said Mr Dube.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

14 mins ago | 17 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Man dies trying to stop thief

25 mins ago | 37 Views

Man commits suicide over $50

26 mins ago | 24 Views

Man hacks sister-in-law

27 mins ago | 34 Views

'A chance for Zimbabwe to reindustrialise'

27 mins ago | 23 Views

Tendai Ndoro hit with hefty R20 000 salary cut

29 mins ago | 81 Views

Man killed over beer

30 mins ago | 34 Views

How strong democratic values help defeat a pandemic

31 mins ago | 10 Views

UK based 'nicests' Zimbabwean man dies from coronavirus

47 mins ago | 225 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar in Covid-19 plea

48 mins ago | 106 Views

Chamisa's MP rescued by soldiers

49 mins ago | 272 Views

'Cheaper' power tariffs to go up

50 mins ago | 206 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts Mnangagwa over 'bias'

51 mins ago | 106 Views

Confusion over Zimbabwe lockdown rules

51 mins ago | 198 Views

Mohadi says Zimbabwe ill-equipped to fight Covid-19

52 mins ago | 65 Views

Mudenda on the spot over constitution

52 mins ago | 91 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans in SA offered self-funded transport to return home

53 mins ago | 88 Views

False Covid-19 tests raise fresh questions

56 mins ago | 23 Views

Matebeleland South villagers in the dark about pandemic

56 mins ago | 33 Views

Shebeens rise in Beitbridge

57 mins ago | 37 Views

The fiasco of Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo

59 mins ago | 51 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to relook stimulus funding

60 mins ago | 20 Views

Covid-19: Currency volatility cripples Econet

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Children using face masks, gloves from Gweru dumpsite

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Released MDC activist cries foul

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Lupane gas project remains a pipe dream

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Why Bulawayo is coming together

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Cop nabbed for abuse of office

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Woman skips Covid-19 isolation

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Thieves steal 60 water taps in Njube in one night

1 hr ago | 31 Views

'Mealie-meal distribution non-partisan'

1 hr ago | 25 Views

No relenting on anti-sanctions lobby, says Mugabe coup announcer

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mohadi worried about Botswana returnees

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Dr Welcome Mlilo appointed new Provincial Medical Director for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Gweru runs out of water treatment chemicals

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Govt to enforce price reductions

1 hr ago | 43 Views

People not wearing masks face arrest

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Peter Johns to be buried in UK

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Solusi mask production targets Matebeleland South

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Half of Bulawayo water lost before reaching residents

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Gen Mujuru portrayal - valiant, but misdirected

1 hr ago | 98 Views

President Mnangagwa: A whole-brained leader

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Manual respirators for rural communities

1 hr ago | 44 Views

NetOne board chair under probe

1 hr ago | 71 Views

COVID-19 virus no match for global political thuggery

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

4 000 Diasporans troop back home

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's level 2 lockdown explained

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Jonathan Moyo told to apologise to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5749 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days