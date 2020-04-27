Latest News Editor's Choice


Solusi mask production targets Matebeleland South

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SOLUSI University has started face mask production, with Matebeleland South Province being the immediate target market before rolling out into the rest of the country and region.

The university is situated in Bulilima District, Matebeleland South Province. According to the university's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ephraim Gwebu the initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Clothing and Textiles under The Faculty of Agriculture, Science and Technology, started in March when it became apparent that the use of masks was essential in the fight against coronavirus. He said by producing masks for commercial sale, the university was trying to cater for an unmet demand.

"There is a huge unmet demand of masks for community use in our immediate area of operation, Matebeleland South Province as highlighted to us by the Provincial Administrator (Provincial Development Coordinator), among other areas," Prof Gwebu told Sunday News in an interview.

"In line with the 5.0 Mandate of Universities in Zimbabwe, Solusi University is providing a market-based solution (commercialising masks) to the Covid-19 pandemic by manufacturing affordable washable masks for community use as a way of complementing the Government's effort of reducing the spread of the disease. 5.0 Mandate pillars are innovation, industrialisation, community service, research and teaching and is spearheaded by Professor Dr Amon Murwira, our Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science, Innovation and Technology Development) intended to contribute to further economic development of our country and beyond."

The university is targeting communities and workers as part of the commercial venture. While the project was initially targeted at Matebeleland South, Prof Gwebu said it could be rolled up in other parts of the country if demand increases.

Prof Gwebu said the university, which is already producing 2 000 masks per day, wanted to become a market leader in mask production.

