Dr Welcome Mlilo appointed new Provincial Medical Director for Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has appointed Dr Welcome Mlilo as the new (PMD) for Bulawayo Province.Prior to the appointment of the new PMD, Bulawayo was being served under Matabeleland North Province. In an interview, Dr Mlilo said he was coming in at a time when the country was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic but said he was going to work hard and meet the expectations of the appointing authority."The (appointment) has coincided with the coronavirus but I think generally Bulawayo has been doing well but obviously my immediate task is the Covid-19 response, that is what has taken up most of my efforts so far. I will be co-ordinating the Bulawayo Covid-19 response between the central hospitals, Bulawayo City Health Department and the private players within the city," he said.The Government appointed PMDs for the metropolitan provinces of Bulawayo and Harare in an effort to improve co-ordination on health-related matters. The two were the only provinces in the country that were not operating with resident PMDs.Dr Mlilo was the District Medical Officer for Binga where he served for eight years. He was also the Provincial Maternal and Child Health Officer for Matabeleland North Province before his recent appointment.