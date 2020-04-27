Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman skips Covid-19 isolation

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
AN employee of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) in Bulawayo, who was in self-isolation pending her coronavirus test results reportedly violated the regulations and travelled to Gweru with four other people in her car.

This was after a 27-year-old Zimra male employee tested positive to Covid-19 (coronavirus) in Bulawayo on 29 April prompting Zimra to close its Bulawayo offices and send 52 of its workers who might have been exposed to the virus for testing and mandatory self-isolation. It has since emerged that one of the 52 workers from the Bulawayo office disregarded self-isolation regulations and travelled to Gweru where her family is based. She has since been traced and put under isolation with her family in the Midlands town while officials are waiting for her results.

It is understood that the woman who resides in Senga high-density suburb in Gweru but works in Bulawayo was told by officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care to go under self-isolation and avoid interacting with other people but failed to comply and travelled to Gweru with four other unknown passengers. The passengers could not be immediately traced.

Her trip to Gweru was discovered after the Bulawayo Provincial Covid-19 Response Team visited her place of residence for routine check-ups. The team was then advised that she had left for Gweru, prompting it to advise the Midlands Provincial Covid-19 Rapid Response Team to look for her at the Senga family home.

Midlands Provincial Medical Director Dr Reginald Mhene confirmed the development saying the province was awaiting test results of the woman.

"This woman came from Bulawayo despite having been tested and placed under isolation. Our team has visited her and quarantined her together with her family while we wait for the results. We are, however, still to record a single positive case in the province," he said.
Zimra Commissioner-General Faith Mazani had earlier issued a statement confirming that 52 people from the revenue authority's Bulawayo offices have been subjected to testing and self-isolation after one of the workers tested positive.

"We were notified by the Health and Child Care Ministry that a frontline staff member of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority tested positive for coronavirus on 29 April. As Zimra we wish to inform our valued clients and members of the public that our Bulawayo port offices have been immediately closed pending comprehensive disinfection as well as receipt of results of 52 officers who may have been exposed to the virus. All the tested individuals have since been put under mandatory self-isolation for at least 14 days," she said.

Said Ms Mazani; "Zimra shall continue to offer essential services to its valued Bulawayo clients from home as far as possible since our online services remain uninterrupted. Zimra would want to assure the nation and all its valued clients that it continues to be dedicated in its mission to promote economic development through efficient revenue generation facilitation of legitimate trade and travel. In line with our mandate of protecting the civil society, the authority is asking for patience and tolerance as we join the nation in dealing with the devastating effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic."

Source - sundaynews

