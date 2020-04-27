Latest News Editor's Choice


Man killed over beer

by Staff reporter
A Gwanda man has been arrested on charges of killing a fellow imbiber following a dispute over beer.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Vusa Mathuthu on murder charges while his three accomplices are still at large.

He said the body of the deceased, Victor Dube (25) was discovered near Thandabantu general dealer shop at Mtshabezi turn off in Gwanda under chief Masuku on April 25.

"One suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder case, which occurred near Mtshabezi turn off. The other three alleged accomplices, who are still at large were identified as Mthandazo Ndlovu, Gift Bhiyana known as Mtshana and Blessing Maseko," Nyathi said.

"The now deceased Dube and Maseko went aside to talk which resulted in an argument and they came back to join others they were drinking with.

"Maseko reported their dispute to the colleagues and they ganged up on Dube assaulting him with stones."

Source - The Standard

